MAR 21, 2023
Pisces-Leo: Signs Who Are Sentimental
Librans are sentimental, but they can also think logically when necessary
Libra
Aquarians don't show their emotions in public. Even though most of them are immensely emotional and even the tiniest of things can hurt them
Aquarius
Scorpios tend to put their whole heart and soul into the relationship. They are intense and deeply emotional by nature
Scorpio
They have a reputation for being hyper emotional, temperamental, and spiteful
Cancer
Pisces
Pisces are sentimental and emotional beings who are highly romantic and they even fantasize dreams and surreal scenarios in their head with their partner
They might not express their affections overtly, but Capricorns are very sentimental
Capricorn
They do get caught up in memories, they'll feel the sentimentality quite intensely
Aries
Unlike their strong exterior that they usually show the world, Leos are inwardly very sensitive
Leo
Taureans are very soft-hearted and great to be around
Taurus
Sagittarius are deep down extremely sensitive beings and kind-hearted
Sagittarius
