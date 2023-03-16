Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

 Lifestyle

MAR 16, 2023

Pisces-Virgo: Signs With Eccentric Sense Of Style

Pisces have a strong affinity for all things vintage, and they are great at pulling them off gracefully. They adore nothing more than a classic ensemble, whether it be in maxi dresses or trench coats

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

These air signs are fashion-forward, artistic souls. Their closet is mostly filled with brightly colored jeans and basic t-shirts. They enjoy wearing striking accessories with gorgeous flowery scarves. They adore neon colors

Aquarius 

Leos often opt for wearable yet daring clothing that will make their presence known in any situation

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Virgos radiate self-assurance. They value simplicity but appreciate eye-catching clothing and accessories. They are the ideal blend of a sophisticated man or woman and the boy or girl next door

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Gemini 

Geminis' fashion sense emphasizes contrasting patterns. They play by their own rulesThis air sign has a creative intellect and a vivid imagination. Therefore, they never get bored and keep using wacky ways to ensure their attire is on point. They enjoy trying out different items to see what fits best

Aries people are thought to be fashion trendsetters. Since anything they carry has a good potential of becoming popular, they don't hesitate to show off their sense of style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Aries 

Sagittarians are tasteful and intentional when it comes to their style. Opting for a more liberating wardrobe that allows them to wander freely, Sagittarius prefer loose-fitting silhouettes that allow them to express their free spirit

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Sagittarius 

Capricorns like to wear clothes that give a good impression and they pride themselves on being able to dress for the occasion

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Capricorn 

Cancer's sentimental side strongly reflects their affinity toward retro and refined aesthetics. Romantic accessories, feminine silhouettes, and soft, smooth fabrics all embody the Cancer style identity

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cancer 

Scorpions are drawn to darker colours and modern fabrics with a rebellious edge, like leather and sheer mesh. A Scorpio's favourite accessory is dark sunglasses, allowing them to channel that sexy, mysterious persona they love

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here