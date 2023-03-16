MAR 16, 2023
Pisces-Virgo: Signs With Eccentric Sense Of Style
Pisces have a strong affinity for all things vintage, and they are great at pulling them off gracefully. They adore nothing more than a classic ensemble, whether it be in maxi dresses or trench coats
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
These air signs are fashion-forward, artistic souls. Their closet is mostly filled with brightly colored jeans and basic t-shirts. They enjoy wearing striking accessories with gorgeous flowery scarves. They adore neon colors
Aquarius
Leos often opt for wearable yet daring clothing that will make their presence known in any situation
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Virgos radiate self-assurance. They value simplicity but appreciate eye-catching clothing and accessories. They are the ideal blend of a sophisticated man or woman and the boy or girl next door
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
Geminis' fashion sense emphasizes contrasting patterns. They play by their own rulesThis air sign has a creative intellect and a vivid imagination. Therefore, they never get bored and keep using wacky ways to ensure their attire is on point. They enjoy trying out different items to see what fits best
Aries people are thought to be fashion trendsetters. Since anything they carry has a good potential of becoming popular, they don't hesitate to show off their sense of style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries
Sagittarians are tasteful and intentional when it comes to their style. Opting for a more liberating wardrobe that allows them to wander freely, Sagittarius prefer loose-fitting silhouettes that allow them to express their free spirit
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Sagittarius
Capricorns like to wear clothes that give a good impression and they pride themselves on being able to dress for the occasion
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Capricorn
Cancer's sentimental side strongly reflects their affinity toward retro and refined aesthetics. Romantic accessories, feminine silhouettes, and soft, smooth fabrics all embody the Cancer style identity
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
Scorpions are drawn to darker colours and modern fabrics with a rebellious edge, like leather and sheer mesh. A Scorpio's favourite accessory is dark sunglasses, allowing them to channel that sexy, mysterious persona they love
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Scorpio
