sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 09, 2023
Pistachio Face Masks For Summer
Nourishes and moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft and supple during hot summer months
Hydrating Pistachio Mask
Provides a refreshing and cooling sensation, perfect for soothing sun-exposed skin
Cooling Pistachio Mint Mask
Draws out impurities and toxins, giving your skin a fresh and clean feel
Detoxifying Pistachio Clay Mask
Helps to even out skin tone and diminish the appearance of dark spots, promoting a radiant complexion
Brightening Pistachio Vitamin C Mask
Soothing Pistachio Aloe Vera Mask
Calms and soothes irritated or sunburned skin, offering relief and hydration
Exfoliating Pistachio Scrub Mask
Gently exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin for a youthful glow
Revitalizing Pistachio Antioxidant Mask
Infused with antioxidants, it rejuvenates and revitalizes tired-looking skin, adding a healthy and vibrant glow
Firms and tightens the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, ideal for mature skin
Anti-Aging Pistachio Collagen Mask
Rejuvenating Pistachio Rosehip Mask
Helps to minimize the appearance of pores, leaving your skin looking smoother and more refined
Pore-Minimizing Pistachio Clay Mas
