Priyanshi Shah

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Places for Halloween Party

Lifestyle

Halloween in NYC features the iconic Greenwich Village Parade and vibrant parties, offering haunted houses, family-friendly events, and extravagant costumes in the bustling city

New York City

New Orleans celebrates with eerie ghost tours, vampire balls, voodoo ceremonies, and the famed Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, embracing the city's spiritual and haunted history

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

London's Halloween mix comprises haunted house experiences, ghost tours, spooky theater performances, and lively costume parties in pubs and clubs throughout the city

London, England

Transylvania hosts an authentic Halloween experience, notably at Bran Castle, with eerie decorations and entertainment in the historic fortress

Transylvania, Romania

Las Vegas transforms into a massive street party on the Strip with extravagant parties, costume contests, and special Halloween-themed events in the city's iconic venues

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Prague's Halloween celebrations include ghost tours, themed parties in historic locations, and vibrant events in bars and clubs

Prague, Czech Republic

Italy's Halloween is a growing celebration with costume parties in bars and clubs and an increasing trend of children and families participating in trick-or-treating activities in major cities

Italy

Dublin celebrates Halloween with the renowned Bram Stoker Festival, featuring macabre events, theatrical performances, and gothic experiences across the city

Dublin, Ireland

In Amsterdam, Netherlands, Halloween brings a diverse range of parties and events across the city. From costume parties in clubs and bars to haunted house experiences and eerie canal cruises

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Edinburgh hosts ghost tours, storytelling events, and elaborate Halloween parties. The city's haunted history and atmosphere offer a perfect backdrop for spooky celebrations during this time of year

Edinburgh, Scotland

