New York City
New Orleans celebrates with eerie ghost tours, vampire balls, voodoo ceremonies, and the famed Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, embracing the city's spiritual and haunted history
Image source: Pexels
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
London's Halloween mix comprises haunted house experiences, ghost tours, spooky theater performances, and lively costume parties in pubs and clubs throughout the city
Image source: Pexels
London, England
Transylvania hosts an authentic Halloween experience, notably at Bran Castle, with eerie decorations and entertainment in the historic fortress
Image source: Pexels
Transylvania, Romania
Las Vegas transforms into a massive street party on the Strip with extravagant parties, costume contests, and special Halloween-themed events in the city's iconic venues
Image source: Pexels
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Prague's Halloween celebrations include ghost tours, themed parties in historic locations, and vibrant events in bars and clubs
Image source: Pexels
Prague, Czech Republic
Italy's Halloween is a growing celebration with costume parties in bars and clubs and an increasing trend of children and families participating in trick-or-treating activities in major cities
Image source: Pexels
Italy
Dublin celebrates Halloween with the renowned Bram Stoker Festival, featuring macabre events, theatrical performances, and gothic experiences across the city
Image source: Pexels
Dublin, Ireland
In Amsterdam, Netherlands, Halloween brings a diverse range of parties and events across the city. From costume parties in clubs and bars to haunted house experiences and eerie canal cruises
Image source: Pexels
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Edinburgh hosts ghost tours, storytelling events, and elaborate Halloween parties. The city's haunted history and atmosphere offer a perfect backdrop for spooky celebrations during this time of year
Image source: Pexels
Edinburgh, Scotland
