Places for literature enthusiasts 

The birthplace of William Shakespeare, this charming English town is a pilgrimage for literature enthusiasts. Visit Shakespeare's Birthplace, Anne Hathaway's Cottage, and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre for an immersive experience
Stratford-upon-Avon, England
A city steeped in literary history, Dublin is the hometown of literary giants like James Joyce, Samuel Beckett, and W.B. Yeats. Explore the Dublin Writers Museum, Trinity College's Long Room, and follow the Dublin Literary Pub Crawl
Dublin, Ireland
The Scottish capital has a rich literary heritage, with the Edinburgh International Book Festival attracting authors from around the world. Visit the Writers' Museum and take a stroll down the historic Royal Mile
Edinburgh, Scotland
Immerse yourself in the vibrant literary culture of Havana, frequented by legendary figures like Ernest Hemingway. Visit his former home, Finca Vigía, and explore the city's historic bookshops and literary cafes
Havana, Cuba
A city that has inspired writers for centuries, Prague's cobblestone streets and Gothic architecture provide a magical backdrop. Explore sites associated with Franz Kafka, including the Kafka Museum and his former residence
Prague, Czech Republic
A city that has inspired the works of authors like George Orwell and Carlos Ruiz Zafón, Barcelona is a literary treasure. Visit the Els Quatre Gats café, associated with the Modernisme movement, and discover the city's literary history
Barcelona, Spain
A city that has captivated literary minds, St. Petersburg is associated with Fyodor Dostoevsky, Alexander Pushkin, and Anna Akhmatova. Visit the Dostoevsky Museum and the Catherine Palace's Amber Room
St. Petersburg, Russia
The City of Light has long been a haven for writers. Explore Shakespeare and Company bookstore, stroll along the Seine River, and visit the Père Lachaise Cemetery to pay respects to literary icons like Oscar Wilde and Jim Morrison
Paris, France
Immerse yourself in the serene beauty that inspired Japanese literature. Visit Kinkaku-ji (the Golden Pavilion) and explore the Philosopher's Path, known for its cherry blossoms and tranquility
Kyoto, Japan
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Mexico City's historic center is home to libraries, book fairs, and the former homes of iconic writers like Octavio Paz. Dive into the vibrant literary scene and explore the city's cultural offerings