MAY 05, 2023
Places for Weekend getaway close to Mumbai
Image : Unsplash
Tourist places like lakes, museums and lion safari - a nice getaway to enjoy natural beauty
Silvassa
Image : Pexels
Located near Pune, this place is known for its flora and adventure activities like paragliding
Kamshet Ghat
Image : Pexels
Stroll the beautiful beaches, visit the churches and explore the architecture
Daman
Image : Pexels
Ideal for beach lovers and those who like water sport. After the adventure, dig into some authentic Maharashtrian food
Alibaug
Image : Pexels
Kolad is located near the banks of a river. It is a perfect destination for water adventure activities
Kolad
Image : Pexels
An artificial lake turns a famous point for camping and its views, situated near Lonavala
Pawna Lake
Image : Pexels
Known for its lush green lawns and strawberry farms, this is a famous hill station to visit
Mahabaleshwar
Image : Pexels
This highest mountain peak in Maharashtra is a must visit place for its breathtaking view and the experience of trekking
Kalsubai Trek
Image : Pexels
One of the most popular weekend getaways to enjoy the vibe , toy train and the famous dam
Lonavala
Image : Pexels
The famous Vitarna waterfall is located here. The Myanmar gate is an ideal tourist destinations
Igatpuri
