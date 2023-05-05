MAY 05, 2023

Heading 3

Places for Weekend getaway close to Mumbai

Image : Unsplash

Tourist places like lakes, museums and lion safari - a nice getaway to enjoy natural beauty

Silvassa

Image : Pexels

Located near Pune, this place is known for its flora  and adventure activities like paragliding

Kamshet Ghat

Image : Pexels

Stroll the beautiful beaches, visit the churches and explore the architecture

Daman

Image : Pexels

Ideal for beach lovers and those who like water sport. After the adventure, dig into some authentic Maharashtrian food

Alibaug

Image : Pexels

Kolad is located near the banks of a river. It is a perfect destination for water adventure activities

Kolad

Image : Pexels

An artificial lake turns a famous point for camping and its views, situated near Lonavala

Pawna Lake

Image : Pexels

Known for its lush green lawns and strawberry farms, this is a famous hill station to visit

Mahabaleshwar

Image : Pexels

This highest mountain peak in Maharashtra is a must visit place for its breathtaking view and the experience of trekking

Kalsubai Trek

Image : Pexels

One of the most popular weekend getaways to enjoy the vibe , toy train and the famous dam

Lonavala

Image : Pexels

The famous Vitarna waterfall is located here. The Myanmar gate is an ideal tourist destinations

Igatpuri

