Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
july 07, 2024
Places in India to try skydiving
Mysore offers scenic views of green landscapes, making it an ideal setting for skydiving
Mysore, Karnataka
Image: Pexels
Visitors can enjoy tandem jumps with professional instructors, enjoying breathtaking views of the picturesque valley
Aamby Valley, Maharashtra
Image: Pexels
Deesa is known for its vast open spaces and clear skies, perfect for skydiving enthusiasts
Deesa, Gujarat
Image: Pexels
Dhana is a popular skydiving destination in central India, offering both tandem and solo jumps
Dhana, Madhya Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Skydiving in Pondicherry provides the opportunity to enjoy the serene view of the Bay of Bengal
Pondicherry
Image: Pexels
Aligarh offers skydiving experiences amidst serene countryside settings
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Bir Billing is famous for its adventure sports, including paragliding and skydiving
Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Skydiving in Hyderabad offers urban adventurers the chance to experience the thrill of freefalling over the city skyline
Hyderabad, Telangana
Image: Pexels
Skydiving in Goa combines the excitement of freefalling with panoramic views of Goa's stunning coastline and beaches
Goa
Image: Pexels
Jaipur offers skydiving experiences against the backdrop of the city's historic landmarks and desert landscapes
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Image: Pexels
