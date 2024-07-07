Heading 3

Aditi Singh

july 07, 2024

Places in India to try skydiving

Mysore offers scenic views of green landscapes, making it an ideal setting for skydiving

Mysore, Karnataka

Visitors can enjoy tandem jumps with professional instructors, enjoying breathtaking views of the picturesque valley

Aamby Valley, Maharashtra

Deesa is known for its vast open spaces and clear skies, perfect for skydiving enthusiasts

Deesa, Gujarat

Dhana is a popular skydiving destination in central India, offering both tandem and solo jumps

Dhana, Madhya Pradesh

Skydiving in Pondicherry provides the opportunity to enjoy the serene view of the Bay of Bengal

Pondicherry

Aligarh offers skydiving experiences amidst serene countryside settings

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Bir Billing is famous for its adventure sports, including paragliding and skydiving 

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Skydiving in Hyderabad offers urban adventurers the chance to experience the thrill of freefalling over the city skyline

Hyderabad, Telangana

Skydiving in Goa combines the excitement of freefalling with panoramic views of Goa's stunning coastline and beaches

Goa

Jaipur offers skydiving experiences against the backdrop of the city's historic landmarks and desert landscapes

Jaipur, Rajasthan

