Priyanshi Shah

Travel

NOVEMBER 25, 2023

Places in India to visit in December

This snowy paradise with beautiful landscapes and a magical lake called Dal is like stepping into a winter fairy tale in December

Jammu & Kashmir

The snow-covered streets, stunning mountains all around, and lots of fun activities, Manali in December is like a winter wonderland adventure!

Manali

If you love snowy getaways, Dalhousie is your spot. Charming town, snow-covered streets, and amazing views of the Himalayas can make Dalhousie perfect destination to visit

Dalhousie

Shimla in December is like a festive dream. You can shop, try winter sports, and just enjoy the snowy beauty all around

Shimla

Auli is perfect for skiing with its snowy slopes and awesome views of the Himalayas. It's like an adventure in a snowy paradise

Auli

Ladakh is like a peaceful snowy wonderland with frozen lakes, serene landscapes, and a chance to experience local culture in a calm setting

Leh, Ladakh

Nagoa Beach is peaceful with pleasant weather and perfect for relaxing and exploring unique architecture around

Nagoa Beach

Skip the winter chill and head to Goa for sunny beaches, lively nightlife, and loads of fun. It's like a December beach party!

Goa

The Rann Utsav in December turns the place into a celebration with unique landscapes and cultural fun

Rann Of Kutch

Udaipur in December is like a royal holiday. You can visit palaces, take boat rides, and soak in the rich culture with perfect weather

Udaipur

