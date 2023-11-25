Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
Places in India to visit in December
This snowy paradise with beautiful landscapes and a magical lake called Dal is like stepping into a winter fairy tale in December
Jammu & Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
The snow-covered streets, stunning mountains all around, and lots of fun activities, Manali in December is like a winter wonderland adventure!
Manali
Image Source: Pexels
If you love snowy getaways, Dalhousie is your spot. Charming town, snow-covered streets, and amazing views of the Himalayas can make Dalhousie perfect destination to visit
Dalhousie
Image Source: Pexels
Shimla in December is like a festive dream. You can shop, try winter sports, and just enjoy the snowy beauty all around
Shimla
Image Source: Pexels
Auli is perfect for skiing with its snowy slopes and awesome views of the Himalayas. It's like an adventure in a snowy paradise
Auli
Image Source: Pexels
Ladakh is like a peaceful snowy wonderland with frozen lakes, serene landscapes, and a chance to experience local culture in a calm setting
Leh, Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
Nagoa Beach is peaceful with pleasant weather and perfect for relaxing and exploring unique architecture around
Nagoa Beach
Image Source: Pexels
Skip the winter chill and head to Goa for sunny beaches, lively nightlife, and loads of fun. It's like a December beach party!
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
The Rann Utsav in December turns the place into a celebration with unique landscapes and cultural fun
Rann Of Kutch
Image Source: Pexels
Udaipur in December is like a royal holiday. You can visit palaces, take boat rides, and soak in the rich culture with perfect weather
Udaipur
Image Source: Pexels
