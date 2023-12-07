Heading 3
Places not to waste your energy
Don't waste your energy on the people who don't support you
Don't waste your energy on what others think about you
Don't waste your energy on a one-sided relationship
Don't waste your energy on the people who need you occasionally
Don't waste your energy on solving problems that aren't yours
Don't waste your energy on doing things just to stay distracted
Don't waste your energy on impressing somebody who isn't interested
Avoid wasting energy on idle talk that doesn't contribute positively to your life
Don't regret learn from the past but avoid dwelling on what can't be changed
Don't waste your energy on overthinking things beyond your control
