Visiting the country in the snowy season is like a dream come true for tourists who love winters
Russia
It is said to be one of the spectacular winter places in the world that has several igloo hotel room and winter sports to enjoy
Finland
India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic
India
If you are looking for a snowy place that is fun and lively, Norway is probably the best option you can choose
Norway
This country is known for unpredictable snowfall but the snowy feel in the Christmas festival is unprecedented
Czech Republic
The country, particularly Quebec City, is no stranger to cold temperatures and mesmerizing snowfall
Canada
Japan has a couple of destinations that are popular for snowfall. Such places include Toyama and Aomori City
Japan
Whether Alaska, California, or Michigan, the US witnesses heavy snow each winter season
United States
Apart from enjoyable snowfall season, Argentina is also a home to glaciers that float on sea
Argentina
