NOVEMBER 04, 2023

Places popular for snowfall 

It is a magical place that has so much beauty that will your soul satisfied to its fullest

Switzerland

Visiting the country in the snowy season is like a dream come true for tourists who love winters

Russia

It is said to be one of the spectacular winter places in the world that has several igloo hotel room and winter sports to enjoy

 Finland

 India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic 

India

If you are looking for a snowy place that is fun and lively, Norway is probably the best option you can choose

Norway

This country is known for unpredictable snowfall but the snowy feel in the Christmas festival is unprecedented

Czech Republic

The country, particularly Quebec City, is no stranger to cold temperatures and mesmerizing snowfall

Canada

Japan has a couple of destinations that are popular for snowfall. Such places include Toyama and Aomori City

Japan

Whether Alaska, California, or Michigan, the US witnesses heavy snow each winter season

United States

Apart from enjoyable snowfall season, Argentina is also a home to glaciers that float on sea

Argentina

