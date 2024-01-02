Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 02, 2023
Places to explore in Austria
Step into imperial grandeur at Schönbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the opulent rooms, stroll through the vast gardens, and soak in the regal ambiance of this Habsburg residence
Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna
Nestled by the pristine Hallstätter See, Hallstatt is a postcard-perfect village with charming lakeside houses. Explore the Hallstatt Skywalk for panoramic views or visit the Salt Mine for a journey into history
Hallstatt
Immerse yourself in Vienna's imperial history at Hofburg Palace. Home to the Habsburgs, the palace complex houses museums, the Spanish Riding School, and the opulent Imperial Apartments
Hofburg Palace, Vienna
Wander through the cobblestone streets of Salzburg's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Discover the birthplace of Mozart, visit Mirabell Palace, and take in the baroque architecture
Salzburg Old Town
Surrounded by the Alps, Innsbruck's Old Town is a delightful blend of history and alpine charm. Explore the Golden Roof, Imperial Palace, and the Tyrolean Folk Art Museum
Innsbruck Old Town
Embark on a scenic drive along the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. Marvel at the breathtaking alpine landscapes, including Austria's highest peak, the Grossglockner
Grossglockner High Alpine Road
Discover the world's largest ice cave, Eisriesenwelt, located near Werfen. Explore the fascinating ice formations and intricate tunnels within this natural wonder
Eisriesenwelt Ice Cave
Cruise along the Danube River through the picturesque Wachau Valley. Admire vineyard-covered hills, medieval castles, and charming villages like Dürnstein
Wachau Valley
Experience the power of nature at Krimml Waterfalls, Europe's tallest waterfall. Hike the trails to witness the cascading waters amid the stunning Hohe Tauern National Park
Krimml Waterfalls
Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Graz's Old Town. Explore the medieval architecture, climb Schlossberg for panoramic views, and appreciate the modern Kunsthaus Graz
Graz Old Town
