Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
Places to explore in Belgium
Begin your Belgian adventure in Brussels, the capital city. Marvel at the iconic Atomium, stroll through the Grand Place and savor world-famous Belgian chocolates in this vibrant metropolis
Brussels
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the fairy-tale charm of Bruges. Explore cobbled streets, cruise along picturesque canals, and visit the Belfry of Bruges for panoramic views of the medieval city
Bruges
Image Source: Pexels
Ghent, a city defined by its riverside allure, invites you to explore Gravensteen Castle, stroll along Graslei, and admire the medieval architecture that graces its charming streets
Ghent
Image Source: Pexels
Antwerp, known for its artistic heritage, boasts the impressive Cathedral of Our Lady and the Rubenshuis Museum. Wander through the vibrant Antwerp Zoo and experience the city's cultural richness
Antwerp
Image Source: Pexels
Head to Ostend for a refreshing coastal experience. Enjoy a leisurely walk along the beach, explore the lively promenade, and visit the Mu.ZEE art museum to discover maritime-inspired artworks
Ostend
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled along the River Meuse, Dinant captivates with its imposing citadel. Take a scenic boat cruise, explore the Saxophone Museum, and marvel at the stunning Collegiate Church of Notre-Dame
Dinant
Image Source: Pexels
Leuven, home to one of Europe's oldest universities, exudes academic charm. Visit the beautiful Town Hall, explore the botanical gardens, and unwind in one of its lively squares
Leuven
Image Source: Pexels
Mechelen, often overlooked, reveals its treasures, including St. Rumbold's Cathedral and the picturesque Grote Markt. Climb the tower for panoramic views and immerse yourself in this hidden gem
Mechelen
Image Source: Pexels
With its poignant history, Ypres invites reflection at the Menin Gate and the In Flanders Fields Museum. Explore the charming town center and pay homage to the sacrifices of World War I
Ypres
Image Source: Pexels
Stand on the historic grounds of Waterloo, where the fate of Europe was decided. Visit the Lion's Mound and explore the interactive museums, delving into the decisive battle's legacy
Waterloo
Image Source: Pexels
