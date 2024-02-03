Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Places to explore in Belgium

Begin your Belgian adventure in Brussels, the capital city. Marvel at the iconic Atomium, stroll through the Grand Place and savor world-famous Belgian chocolates in this vibrant metropolis

Brussels

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the fairy-tale charm of Bruges. Explore cobbled streets, cruise along picturesque canals, and visit the Belfry of Bruges for panoramic views of the medieval city

Bruges

Image Source: Pexels

Ghent, a city defined by its riverside allure, invites you to explore Gravensteen Castle, stroll along Graslei, and admire the medieval architecture that graces its charming streets

Ghent

Image Source: Pexels

Antwerp, known for its artistic heritage, boasts the impressive Cathedral of Our Lady and the Rubenshuis Museum. Wander through the vibrant Antwerp Zoo and experience the city's cultural richness

Antwerp

Image Source: Pexels

Head to Ostend for a refreshing coastal experience. Enjoy a leisurely walk along the beach, explore the lively promenade, and visit the Mu.ZEE art museum to discover maritime-inspired artworks

Ostend

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled along the River Meuse, Dinant captivates with its imposing citadel. Take a scenic boat cruise, explore the Saxophone Museum, and marvel at the stunning Collegiate Church of Notre-Dame

Dinant

Image Source: Pexels

Leuven, home to one of Europe's oldest universities, exudes academic charm. Visit the beautiful Town Hall, explore the botanical gardens, and unwind in one of its lively squares

Leuven

Image Source: Pexels

Mechelen, often overlooked, reveals its treasures, including St. Rumbold's Cathedral and the picturesque Grote Markt. Climb the tower for panoramic views and immerse yourself in this hidden gem

Mechelen

Image Source: Pexels

With its poignant history, Ypres invites reflection at the Menin Gate and the In Flanders Fields Museum. Explore the charming town center and pay homage to the sacrifices of World War I

Ypres

Image Source: Pexels

Stand on the historic grounds of Waterloo, where the fate of Europe was decided. Visit the Lion's Mound and explore the interactive museums, delving into the decisive battle's legacy

Waterloo

Image Source: Pexels

