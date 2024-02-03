Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
Places to explore in Chandigarh
Crafted entirely from industrial and home waste, the Rock Garden is a surreal sculpture garden, showcasing the artistic brilliance of Nek Chand
Rock Garden of Chandigarh
Serenity abounds at Sukhna Lake, where one can enjoy peaceful boat rides, picturesque sunsets, and a refreshing escape from the bustling city life
Sukhna Lake
Home to over 1,600 different species of roses, this garden is a sensory delight, hosting the annual Rose Festival that attracts visitors from far and wide
Zakir Hussain Rose Garden
Delight in the cultural diversity showcased through a vast collection of dolls from various countries, making it a fascinating destination for both children and adults
International Dolls Museum
For shopping enthusiasts, Elante Mall is a paradise with a wide array of retail stores, international brands, and a diverse culinary scene
Elante Mall
A vast expanse of greenery in the heart of the city, Leisure Valley offers a perfect escape with walking trails, gardens, and outdoor art installations
Leisure Valley
Delve into the rich history and culture of Chandigarh through a visit to this museum, housing an impressive collection of artifacts and artworks
Government Museum and Art Gallery
The commercial hub of Chandigarh, Sector 17 Plaza is a bustling market offering a mix of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options
Sector 17 Plaza
Located on the outskirts, Chhatbir Zoo is home to a variety of wildlife, offering a unique opportunity to observe and appreciate the beauty of nature
Chhatbir Zoo
With a diverse collection of cacti and succulents, the Cactus Garden is Asia's largest of its kind, providing a unique and mesmerizing experience for plant enthusiasts
Cactus Garden
