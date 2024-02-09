Heading 3
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
Places to explore in Czech Republic
Known as the City of a Hundred Spires, Prague enchants visitors with its stunning architecture, cobblestone streets, and historic landmarks such as Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, and the Old Town Square
Prague
A UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its well-preserved castle, charming old town, and picturesque Vltava River. Explore the narrow alleys, visit the castle's interiors, and soak in the magical atmosphere of this enchanting town
Český Krumlov
A UNESCO-listed town known for its stunning Gothic architecture and silver mining heritage. Marvel at the intricate beauty of St. Barbara's Church, explore the eerie Sedlec Ossuary, and wander the quaint streets
Kutná Hora
Indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation in its natural hot springs and elegant architecture. Take a stroll along the colonnades, sample the healing waters, and immerse yourself in the town's luxurious spa culture
Karlovy Vary
Home to world-famous Budweiser Budvar Brewery, České Budějovice invites visitors to explore its charming old town, vibrant market square, and historic landmarks such as Black Tower and St. Nicholas Cathedral
České Budějovice
Experience the vibrant energy of Brno, Czech Republic's second-largest city and cultural hub. Explore its eclectic mix of architectural styles, visit Špilberk Castle and Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul
Brno
Step into a fairytale in the picturesque town of Telč, renowned for its beautifully preserved Renaissance architecture and UNESCO-listed town square. Admire pastel-colored facades of the historic houses and visit the imposing Telč Castle
Telč
A city steeped in history and culture. Marvel at the stunning Holy Trinity Column, explore underground passages of Olomouc Archdiocese Museum, and wander the cobblestone streets
Olomouc
The charming wine town of Mikulov, nestled in the heart of the South Moravian wine region. Explore the picturesque Old Town, visit the majestic Mikulov Castle perched atop a hill, and indulge in wine tastings at local vineyards
Mikulov
The birthplace of the world-famous Pilsner Lager. Take a brewery tour at the Pilsner Urquell Brewery, visit interactive Techmania Science Center, and explore historic streets of the old town
Pilsen
