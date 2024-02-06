Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
Places to explore in Finland
The capital city, Helsinki, is a blend of modern design and rich history. Explore the iconic Helsinki Cathedral, the vibrant Market Square, and the contemporary architecture of the Design District
Helsinki
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, Rovaniemi in Lapland offers a magical winter wonderland. Experience the Arctic Circle, visit Santa Claus Village, and chase the mesmerizing Northern Lights
Rovaniemi
Image Source: Pexels
Step into the past in Porvoo, one of the oldest towns in Finland. Wander through cobblestone streets, admire colorful wooden houses along the river, and explore the medieval Porvoo Cathedral
Porvoo
Image Source: Pexels
Finland's oldest city, Turku, is a treasure trove of history. Visit Turku Castle, stroll along the Aura River, and explore the Turku Archipelago, a picturesque network of islands
Turku
Image Source: Pexels
An autonomous archipelago, Ahvenanmaa is a blend of Swedish and Finnish culture. Explore picturesque landscapes, visit medieval castles, and indulge in the unique island atmosphere
Ahvenanmaa (Åland Islands)
Image Source: Pexels
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Suomenlinna is an 18th-century sea fortress located just off Helsinki. Explore its fortifications, museums, and scenic views of the Baltic Sea
Suomenlinna
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the Manchester of Finland, Tampere is an industrial city with a vibrant cultural scene. Visit the Moomin Museum, explore the Tampere Art Museum, and stroll along the Tammerkoski Rapids
Tampere
Image Source: Pexels
For an immersive nature experience, venture into the Lapland wilderness. Hike through Urho Kekkonen National Park, enjoy the tranquility of Levi, and discover the beauty of the Midnight Sun during summer
Lapland Wilderness
Image Source: Pexels
Delve into history in Hameenlinna, home to the medieval Hame Castle. Visit the Aulanko Nature Reserve and enjoy the picturesque landscapes surrounding Vanajavesi Lake
Hameenlinna
Image Source: Pexels
A vibrant city in Northern Finland, Oulu offers a lively atmosphere and cultural attractions. Explore the Tietomaa Science Center, visit Nallikari Beach, and experience the city’s dynamic arts scene
Oulu
Image Source: Pexels
