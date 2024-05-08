Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 08, 2024
Places to explore in Hampi
It is one of the oldest functioning temples in India, dedicated to Lord Shiva
Virupaksha Temple
A vibrant market street lined with shops selling souvenirs, handicrafts, and traditional items; perfect for shopaholics!
Hampi Bazaar
This historical temple is famous for its iconic stone chariot and musical pillars that produce different musical notes when tapped; shocking, right!
Vittala Temple
A unique structure that once housed the royal elephants of the Vijayanagara Empire; an enlightening spot for history buffs!
Elephant Stables
An elegant palace known for its beautiful architecture and lotus-shaped structures; indeed a sight to behold!
Lotus Palace (Kamalapura Palace)
A popular spot for sunrise and sunset views overlooking the Hampi landscape; you can click aesthetic pictures here!
Matanga Hill
A cluster of ancient temples and monuments offering panoramic views of Hampi; an extremely important religious spot
Hemakuta Hill Temple Complex
Dedicated to Lord Tiruvengalanatha, this temple is known for its intricate carvings and architectural prowess
Achyutaraya Temple
Take a coracle ride or simply enjoy the scenic beauty of the river that flows through Hampi; thus offering a memorable experience
Tungabhadra River
A quaint village across the river, believed to be the ancestral kingdom of Lord Hanuman, offers a glimpse into rural life and historical sites; it will surely offer you a tranquil visit!
Anegundi Village
