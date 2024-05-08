Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 08, 2024

Places to explore in Hampi

It is one of the oldest functioning temples in India, dedicated to Lord Shiva

Virupaksha Temple

A vibrant market street lined with shops selling souvenirs, handicrafts, and traditional items; perfect for shopaholics! 

Hampi Bazaar

This historical temple is famous for its iconic stone chariot and musical pillars that produce different musical notes when tapped; shocking, right! 

Vittala Temple

A unique structure that once housed the royal elephants of the Vijayanagara Empire; an enlightening spot for history buffs! 

Elephant Stables

An elegant palace known for its beautiful architecture and lotus-shaped structures; indeed a sight to behold! 

Lotus Palace (Kamalapura Palace)

A popular spot for sunrise and sunset views overlooking the Hampi landscape; you can click aesthetic pictures here! 

Matanga Hill

A cluster of ancient temples and monuments offering panoramic views of Hampi; an extremely important religious spot

Hemakuta Hill Temple Complex

Dedicated to Lord Tiruvengalanatha, this temple is known for its intricate carvings and architectural prowess

Achyutaraya Temple

Take a coracle ride or simply enjoy the scenic beauty of the river that flows through Hampi; thus offering a memorable experience 

Tungabhadra River

A quaint village across the river, believed to be the ancestral kingdom of Lord Hanuman, offers a glimpse into rural life and historical sites; it will surely offer you a tranquil visit! 

Anegundi Village

