Aditi Singh
Travel
june 22, 2024
Places to explore in Hauz Khas
It encompasses a medieval water tank, a deer park, trendy cafes, boutiques, and art galleries, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists
Hauz Khas Mosque
A historic fort built in the 13th century, offering stunning views of the lake and surrounding area
Hauz Khas Fort
A vibrant and eclectic neighborhood known for its art galleries, boutiques, and cultural events
Hauz Khas Village
A sprawling green space where visitors can spot deers, peacocks, and other wildlife, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a picnic
Deer Park
An artificial lake dating back to the medieval era, surrounded by lush greenery and ideal for boating or simply enjoying the scenery
Hauz Khas Lake
A 14th-century mausoleum dedicated to Firoz Shah Tughlaq, featuring intricate architecture and historical significance
Tomb of Firoz Shah Tughlaq
A historic complex comprising a mosque, tombs, and other structures, offering insights into Delhi's rich history and architectural heritage
Hauz Khas Complex
A beautiful garden within the Deer Park, filled with a variety of roses and other flowering plants, providing a serene escape from the city hustle
Rose Garden
A bustling market offering a wide range of products, from clothing and accessories to home decor and handicrafts, providing a glimpse into Delhi's vibrant shopping scene
Aurobindo Market
Hauz Khas is surely a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary sophistication combined with a medieval legacy
