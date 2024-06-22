Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 Travel 

june 22, 2024

Places to explore in Hauz Khas

It encompasses a medieval water tank, a deer park, trendy cafes, boutiques, and art galleries, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists

Hauz Khas Mosque

Image: pexels

A historic fort built in the 13th century, offering stunning views of the lake and surrounding area

Hauz Khas Fort

Image: pexels

A vibrant and eclectic neighborhood known for its art galleries, boutiques, and cultural events

Hauz Khas Village

Image: pexels

A sprawling green space where visitors can spot deers, peacocks, and other wildlife, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a picnic

Deer Park

Image: pexels

An artificial lake dating back to the medieval era, surrounded by lush greenery and ideal for boating or simply enjoying the scenery

Hauz Khas Lake

Image: pexels

A 14th-century mausoleum dedicated to Firoz Shah Tughlaq, featuring intricate architecture and historical significance

Tomb of Firoz Shah Tughlaq

Image: pexels

A historic complex comprising a mosque, tombs, and other structures, offering insights into Delhi's rich history and architectural heritage

Hauz Khas Complex

Image: pexels

A beautiful garden within the Deer Park, filled with a variety of roses and other flowering plants, providing a serene escape from the city hustle

Rose Garden

Image: pexels

A bustling market offering a wide range of products, from clothing and accessories to home decor and handicrafts, providing a glimpse into Delhi's vibrant shopping scene

Aurobindo Market

Image: pexels

Hauz Khas is surely a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary sophistication combined with a medieval legacy

Image: pexels

The Images Used Are For Representational Purposes Only. 

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here