Aditi Singh
Travel
july 07, 2024
Places to explore in Hawaii
Majestic canyon on Kauai, often called the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific”
Waimea Canyon
Image: Pexels
Home to Maui's highest peak and diverse ecosystems, including the famous sunrise viewpoint
Haleakalā National Park
Image: Pexels
Rugged coastline on Kauai, known for its towering cliffs, lush valleys, and pristine beaches
Na Pali Coast
Image: Pexels
Historic site on Oahu commemorating the 1941 attack, featuring the USS Arizona Memorial and other museums
Pearl Harbor
Image: Pexels
Stunning marine sanctuary on Oahu, perfect for snorkeling amidst colorful coral reefs and abundant marine life
Hanauma Bay
Image: Pexels
Dynamic park on the Big Island, showcasing active volcanoes, lava fields, and unique geological features
Volcanoes National Park
Image: Pexels
Scenic drive on Maui, winding through lush rainforests, waterfalls, and coastal vistas
Road to Hana
Image: Pexels
Living museum on Oahu, offering insights into Polynesian cultures through traditional performances, crafts, and activities
Polynesian Cultural Center
Image: Pexels
Iconic beach in Honolulu, famous for its golden sands, surfing, and vibrant nightlife
Waikiki Beach
Image: Pexels
Tallest peak in Hawaii, renowned for its clear skies and world-class stargazing opportunities at the observatories atop the mountain
Mauna Kea Summit
Image: Pexels
