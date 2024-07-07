Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 Travel 

july 07, 2024

Places to explore in Hawaii

Majestic canyon on Kauai, often called the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific”

Waimea Canyon

Image: Pexels

Home to Maui's highest peak and diverse ecosystems, including the famous sunrise viewpoint

Haleakalā National Park

Image: Pexels

Rugged coastline on Kauai, known for its towering cliffs, lush valleys, and pristine beaches 

Na Pali Coast

Image: Pexels

Historic site on Oahu commemorating the 1941 attack, featuring the USS Arizona Memorial and other museums

Pearl Harbor

Image: Pexels

Stunning marine sanctuary on Oahu, perfect for snorkeling amidst colorful coral reefs and abundant marine life

Hanauma Bay

Image: Pexels

Dynamic park on the Big Island, showcasing active volcanoes, lava fields, and unique geological features

Volcanoes National Park

Image: Pexels

Scenic drive on Maui, winding through lush rainforests, waterfalls, and coastal vistas

Road to Hana

Image: Pexels

Living museum on Oahu, offering insights into Polynesian cultures through traditional performances, crafts, and activities

Polynesian Cultural Center

Image: Pexels

Iconic beach in Honolulu, famous for its golden sands, surfing, and vibrant nightlife

Waikiki Beach

Image: Pexels

Tallest peak in Hawaii, renowned for its clear skies and world-class stargazing opportunities at the observatories atop the mountain

Mauna Kea Summit

Image: Pexels

