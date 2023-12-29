Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

December 29, 2023

Places to explore in Himachal Pradesh

Begin your Himachal adventure in Shimla, the state capital nestled in the Himalayas. Explore the colonial charm of Mall Road, visit Christ Church, and embark on the scenic toy train journey to experience the breathtaking landscapes

Shimla 


Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Manali, the gateway to Solang Valley. Indulge in adventure sports, explore Old Manali's bohemian vibes, and relax in the soothing hot springs of Vashisht

Manali 

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the spiritual and cultural heart of Himachal in Dharamshala. Visit the Tibetan monasteries, explore the vibrant streets, and find serenity in the presence of the Dalai Lama

Dharamshala 

Image Source: Pexels

Dive into the natural beauty of Kullu Valley, surrounded by lush greenery and the Beas River. Trek through the Great Himalayan National Park or simply unwind in the serene ambiance of this picturesque valley

Kullu Valley 

Image Source: Pexels

Venture into the rugged terrains of Spiti Valley, a high-altitude desert known for its ancient monasteries like Key and Tabo. Marvel at the barren landscapes, crystal-clear lakes, and the unique Spitian culture

Spiti Valley 

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the surreal beauty of Khajjiar, often referred to as the Mini Switzerland of India. With its lush meadows, dense forests, and a central lake, Khajjiar offers a tranquil escape in the midst of the Himalayas

Khajjiar 

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the colonial heritage of Dalhousie, perched on the Dhauladhar Range. Stroll through the charming streets, visit St. John's Church, and enjoy panoramic views from Panchpula and Dainkund Peak

Dalhousie 

Image Source: Pexels

Soar above the landscape of Bir Billing, a renowned paragliding destination. Embrace the thrill of paragliding while enjoying the stunning views of the lush Kangra Valley below

Bir Billing 

Image Source: Pexels

The Love Aaj Kal 2 destination, discover the remote beauty of Chitkul - the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border. Marvel at the Baspa River, traditional Kinnauri architecture, and the tranquility of this high-altitude gem

Chitkul 

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the laid-back vibes of Kasol, situated along the Parvati River. Known for its scenic landscapes and vibrant backpacker culture, Kasol is a gateway to exploring the mystical villages of Tosh and Malana

Kasol 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here