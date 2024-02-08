Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Places to explore in Hungary

The capital city of Hungary, a treasure trove of architectural marvels, including the majestic Buda Castle, the iconic Chain Bridge spanning the Danube River, the stunning Hungarian Parliament Building and the historic thermal baths

Budapest

Image Source: Pexels

A hidden gem in western Hungary. Discover historic landmarks like the Fire Tower and Storno House, explore the charming town squares, and sample local wines at traditional cellars

Sopron

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for its well-preserved Baroque architecture, thermal baths, and the historic Eger Castle. Explore the picturesque streets lined with colorful buildings, visit the iconic Minaret, and sample Eger's renowned wines 

Eger

Image Source: Pexels

Known as the Hungarian Sea, it is the largest lake in Central Europe and a popular summer destination. Enjoy swimming, sailing, and sunbathing along the lake's shores, or explore charming towns like Tihany and Balatonfüred

Lake Balaton

Image Source: Pexels

Hungary's second-largest city, explore the historic Great Forest Park, visit the iconic Reformed Great Church, and experience the city's rich cultural scene at venues like the Debrecen Opera House

Debrecen

Image Source: Pexels

A picturesque riverside town known for its colorful buildings, art galleries, and museums. Stroll along charming cobblestone streets, browse artisan shops, and visit the Open-Air Ethnographic Museum

Szentendre

Image Source: Pexels

Renowned for its medieval castle offering stunning panoramic views of the river and surrounding hills. Explore the historic fortress, stroll through charming streets, and enjoy outdoor activities 

Visegrád

Image Source: Pexels

With a history dating back to Roman times, Pécs is a cultural hub in southern Hungary. Visit landmarks like the Pécs Cathedral, the Turkish Mosque of Pasha Qasim, and the Zsolnay Cultural Quarter

Pécs

Image Source: Pexels

Explore this charming old town, visit landmarks such as the Basilica of Győr and the Bishop’s Castle, and enjoy a leisurely stroll along the picturesque Rába River

Győr

Image Source: Pexels

Step back in time in this UNESCO-listed village, wander through narrow cobblestone streets, visit the iconic castle, and immerse yourself in the village's rich cultural heritage

Hollókő

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here