Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
Places to explore in Hungary
The capital city of Hungary, a treasure trove of architectural marvels, including the majestic Buda Castle, the iconic Chain Bridge spanning the Danube River, the stunning Hungarian Parliament Building and the historic thermal baths
Budapest
Image Source: Pexels
A hidden gem in western Hungary. Discover historic landmarks like the Fire Tower and Storno House, explore the charming town squares, and sample local wines at traditional cellars
Sopron
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for its well-preserved Baroque architecture, thermal baths, and the historic Eger Castle. Explore the picturesque streets lined with colorful buildings, visit the iconic Minaret, and sample Eger's renowned wines
Eger
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the Hungarian Sea, it is the largest lake in Central Europe and a popular summer destination. Enjoy swimming, sailing, and sunbathing along the lake's shores, or explore charming towns like Tihany and Balatonfüred
Lake Balaton
Image Source: Pexels
Hungary's second-largest city, explore the historic Great Forest Park, visit the iconic Reformed Great Church, and experience the city's rich cultural scene at venues like the Debrecen Opera House
Debrecen
Image Source: Pexels
A picturesque riverside town known for its colorful buildings, art galleries, and museums. Stroll along charming cobblestone streets, browse artisan shops, and visit the Open-Air Ethnographic Museum
Szentendre
Image Source: Pexels
Renowned for its medieval castle offering stunning panoramic views of the river and surrounding hills. Explore the historic fortress, stroll through charming streets, and enjoy outdoor activities
Visegrád
Image Source: Pexels
With a history dating back to Roman times, Pécs is a cultural hub in southern Hungary. Visit landmarks like the Pécs Cathedral, the Turkish Mosque of Pasha Qasim, and the Zsolnay Cultural Quarter
Pécs
Image Source: Pexels
Explore this charming old town, visit landmarks such as the Basilica of Győr and the Bishop’s Castle, and enjoy a leisurely stroll along the picturesque Rába River
Győr
Image Source: Pexels
Step back in time in this UNESCO-listed village, wander through narrow cobblestone streets, visit the iconic castle, and immerse yourself in the village's rich cultural heritage
Hollókő
Image Source: Pexels
