Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 20, 2023

Places to explore in India during monsoon

Located in Maharashtra, this place is ideal for nature lovers. Trekking, sightseeing, and camping are some activities to do here

Lonavala

Image: Pexels

It is one of the most popular tourist places in India and is worth a visit during monsoon to enjoy the beaches and some goan delicacies

Image: Pexels

Goa

Located in Tamilnadu, it is one of the best hill stations to visit during the monsoon

Kodaikanal

Image: Pexels

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a must on your list of best monsoon destinations. It is ideal for beach lovers

Andaman and Nicobar islands

Image: Pexels

Coorg

Image: Pexels

Known for its dense forest cover, it is one of the best tourist spots for the rainy season 

Image: Pexels

Munnar

Located in Kerala, this hill station is ideal for nature lovers during monsoons. Some activities to do are Trekking, Sightseeing, and plantation tours

Filled with old colonial houses, and seafront cafes pondicherry is a must visit place this monsoon

Pondicherry

Image: Pexels

Located in Kerala, it is one of the best hill stations and a picture-perfect place to visit during the monsoon

Wayanad

Image: Pexels

Kutch

Image: Pexels

The never-ending desert plains during monsoon are a sight to behold and must surely be on your list to visit this monsoon

Image: Pexels

The capital of Rajasthan turns into a different place during August. There's so much to do and explore in this city during the monsoon

Jaipur

