JULY 20, 2023
Places to explore in India during monsoon
Located in Maharashtra, this place is ideal for nature lovers. Trekking, sightseeing, and camping are some activities to do here
Lonavala
Image: Pexels
It is one of the most popular tourist places in India and is worth a visit during monsoon to enjoy the beaches and some goan delicacies
Image: Pexels
Goa
Located in Tamilnadu, it is one of the best hill stations to visit during the monsoon
Kodaikanal
Image: Pexels
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a must on your list of best monsoon destinations. It is ideal for beach lovers
Andaman and Nicobar islands
Image: Pexels
Coorg
Image: Pexels
Known for its dense forest cover, it is one of the best tourist spots for the rainy season
Image: Pexels
Munnar
Located in Kerala, this hill station is ideal for nature lovers during monsoons. Some activities to do are Trekking, Sightseeing, and plantation tours
Filled with old colonial houses, and seafront cafes pondicherry is a must visit place this monsoon
Pondicherry
Image: Pexels
Located in Kerala, it is one of the best hill stations and a picture-perfect place to visit during the monsoon
Wayanad
Image: Pexels
Kutch
Image: Pexels
The never-ending desert plains during monsoon are a sight to behold and must surely be on your list to visit this monsoon
Image: Pexels
The capital of Rajasthan turns into a different place during August. There's so much to do and explore in this city during the monsoon
Jaipur
