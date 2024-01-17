Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

January 17, 2024

Places to explore in India during Winter

Experience the winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes, enjoy shikara rides at the Dal Lake, and explore the vibrant markets of Srinagar

Kashmir

A popular hill station, offering snow-capped mountains, skiing in Solang Valley, and the charm of Old Manali

Manali

A ski destination in Uttarakhand with breathtaking views of the Himalayas and opportunities for skiing and snowboarding

Auli

The queen of hill stations, Shimla offers colonial architecture, Mall Road shopping, and the scenic Kufri

Shimla

Visit the White Desert during the Rann Utsav, a cultural festival showcasing the unique beauty of the salt marshes

Rann of Kutch

Explore the Pink City's forts and palaces, including Amer Fort, and enjoy the pleasant winter weather

Jaipur

Experience the spiritual aura by the Ganges, witness Ganga Aarti, and explore the ancient city's cultural richness

Varanasi

While it may not be the typical winter destination, Goa offers a different charm during this season with festivals, vibrant nightlife, and pleasant weather

Goa

Embrace the winter tranquility along the Ganges, explore ashrams, and indulge in adventure sports like river rafting

Rishikesh

Known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty in Tamil Nadu offers pleasant weather, scenic landscapes, and tea plantations during winter

Ooty

