Nikita Vishwakarma
travel
January 17, 2024
Places to explore in India during Winter
Experience the winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes, enjoy shikara rides at the Dal Lake, and explore the vibrant markets of Srinagar
Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
A popular hill station, offering snow-capped mountains, skiing in Solang Valley, and the charm of Old Manali
Manali
Image Source: Pexels
A ski destination in Uttarakhand with breathtaking views of the Himalayas and opportunities for skiing and snowboarding
Auli
Image Source: Pexels
The queen of hill stations, Shimla offers colonial architecture, Mall Road shopping, and the scenic Kufri
Shimla
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the White Desert during the Rann Utsav, a cultural festival showcasing the unique beauty of the salt marshes
Rann of Kutch
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Pink City's forts and palaces, including Amer Fort, and enjoy the pleasant winter weather
Jaipur
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the spiritual aura by the Ganges, witness Ganga Aarti, and explore the ancient city's cultural richness
Varanasi
Image Source: Pexels
While it may not be the typical winter destination, Goa offers a different charm during this season with festivals, vibrant nightlife, and pleasant weather
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace the winter tranquility along the Ganges, explore ashrams, and indulge in adventure sports like river rafting
Rishikesh
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty in Tamil Nadu offers pleasant weather, scenic landscapes, and tea plantations during winter
Ooty
Image Source: Pexels
