Places to explore in Jaipur

Marvel at the iconic Hawa Mahal, an intricate palace with a façade adorned with 953 windows, allowing royal ladies to observe street festivities discreetly

Hawa Mahal

Immerse yourself in the opulence of the City Palace, a majestic complex showcasing a blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture, with courtyards, museums, and stunning views

City Palace

Ascend to the Amber Fort, a hilltop marvel that narrates tales of valor and royalty. Explore its ornate palaces, courtyards, and the famed Sheesh Mahal

Amber Fort

Uncover the astronomical prowess of Jantar Mantar, an ancient observatory with colossal instruments designed by Maharaja Jai Singh II to measure time and celestial movements

Jantar Mantar

Discover Jaigarh Fort, an imposing structure perched on the Aravalli range, offering panoramic views of the city and housing the world's largest cannon on wheels

Jaigarh Fort

Explore the Albert Hall Museum, a splendid repository of art and artifacts showcasing Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage through sculptures, paintings, and textiles

Albert Hall Museum

Journey to Nahargarh Fort, overlooking the Pink City, for a blend of history and panoramic views. The fort's architecture and ambiance make it a tranquil escape

Nahargarh Fort

Admire the enchanting Jal Mahal, a palace in the middle of Man Sagar Lake. Its stunning architecture against the backdrop of the Aravalli Hills is a photographer's delight

Jal Mahal

Witness the intricate beauty of Panna Meena Ka Kund, an ancient stepwell adorned with symmetrical staircases and stunning geometric patterns, offering a serene retreat

Step Well - Panna Meena Ka Kund

Experience the vibrant culture of Rajasthan at Chokhi Dhani, a traditional village resort. Enjoy folk performances and traditional cuisine, immersing yourself in the state's rich heritage

Chokhi Dhani

