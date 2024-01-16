Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 16, 2024

Places to explore in Jharkhand

Begin your journey with the breathtaking Hundru Falls, a mesmerizing cascade surrounded by lush greenery

Hundru Falls

Immerse yourself in nature at Betla National Park, home to diverse wildlife and captivating landscapes

Betla National Park

Explore the first planned city of India, the industrial city of Jamshedpur, known for its unique blend of modernity and natural beauty

Jamshedpur

Discover the serene hill station of Netarhat, which offers panoramic views and a pleasant climate

Netarhat

Visit the capital city, Ranchi, where you can explore the iconic Jagannath Temple and the serene Ranchi Lake

Ranchi

Marvel at the powerful Dassam Falls, surrounded by dense forests and a tranquil atmosphere

Dassam Falls

Embark on a spiritual journey to Parasnath Hills, known for its Jain temples and scenic trekking trails

Parasnath Hills

Experience the religious fervor in Deoghar, home to the famous Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple

Deoghar

Ascend Tagore Hill in Ranchi, a significant landmark associated with Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Enjoy panoramic views and explore the peaceful surroundings

Tagore Hill

Experience the tranquility of Hazaribagh, famous for its wildlife sanctuary and serene Hazaribagh Lake

Hazaribagh

