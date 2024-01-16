Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 16, 2024
Places to explore in Jharkhand
Begin your journey with the breathtaking Hundru Falls, a mesmerizing cascade surrounded by lush greenery
Hundru Falls
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in nature at Betla National Park, home to diverse wildlife and captivating landscapes
Betla National Park
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the first planned city of India, the industrial city of Jamshedpur, known for its unique blend of modernity and natural beauty
Jamshedpur
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the serene hill station of Netarhat, which offers panoramic views and a pleasant climate
Netarhat
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the capital city, Ranchi, where you can explore the iconic Jagannath Temple and the serene Ranchi Lake
Ranchi
Image Source: Pexels
Marvel at the powerful Dassam Falls, surrounded by dense forests and a tranquil atmosphere
Dassam Falls
Image Source: Pexels
Embark on a spiritual journey to Parasnath Hills, known for its Jain temples and scenic trekking trails
Parasnath Hills
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the religious fervor in Deoghar, home to the famous Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple
Deoghar
Image Source: Pexels
Ascend Tagore Hill in Ranchi, a significant landmark associated with Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Enjoy panoramic views and explore the peaceful surroundings
Tagore Hill
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the tranquility of Hazaribagh, famous for its wildlife sanctuary and serene Hazaribagh Lake
Hazaribagh
Image Source: Pixabay
