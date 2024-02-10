Heading 3

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Places to explore in Kanyakumari

This iconic monument commemorates the visit of Swami Vivekananda and offers panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea

Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Experience the breathtaking beauty of this Beach, where the waters of three seas converge. Watch the mesmerizing sunrise and sunset and stroll along the sandy shores

Kanyakumari Beach

A towering monument dedicated to the renowned Tamil poet and philosopher, Thiruvalluvar. Located on a small island near Kanyakumari, this 133-feet tall statue symbolizes wisdom, righteousness, and wealth

Thiruvalluvar Statue

The presiding deity of Kanyakumari at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple, dedicated to Goddess Kanyakumari. Marvel at its Dravidian architecture, intricate carvings, and vibrant rituals that attract devotees from far and wide

Bhagavathy Amman Temple 

Located on the seafront in Kanyakumari this memorial built at the spot where his ashes were kept before immersion, and explore the museum showcasing his life and principles

Gandhi Memorial Mandapam

Located about 20 kilometers from Kanyakumari this exquisite wooden architecture, intricate carvings, and historical artifacts of this former royal residence of the Travancore rulers

Padmanabhapuram Palace

It is nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats. Built during the 18th century by the Travancore kingdom, this coastal fort offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes and the sea

Vattakottai Fort

Capture the mesmerizing hues of the setting sun, located near Kanyakumari Beach. Watch as the sun dips below the horizon, painting the sky in vibrant shades of orange and pink, creating a magical spectacle

Sunset View Point

Also known as Suchindram Temple, located about 13 kilometers from Kanyakumari. Marvel at its impressive architecture, towering gopurams, and intricately sculpted pillars dedicated to the Trimurtis- Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva

Thanumalayan Temple 

It stands as a beacon of faith and a symbol of divine grace. Steeped in history and adorned with architectural splendor, this sacred edifice holds a special place in the hearts of worshippers and visitors alike

Our Lady of Ransom Church

