Raina Reyaz
January 29, 2024
Places to Explore in Madhya Pradesh
Begin your exploration with the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho Temples, a treasure trove of intricately carved medieval temples depicting human passions and divine stories
Khajuraho Group of Monuments
Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Bhimbetka showcases the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions of early human civilization in the region
Bhimbetka Rock Shelters
Delve into Buddhist history at Sanchi, home to the Great Stupa, an ancient marvel adorned with intricate carvings and surrounded by a serene landscape
Sanchi Stupa
Uncover the grandeur of Gwalior Fort, an imposing structure that has witnessed centuries of history and showcases a blend of architectural styles
Gwalior Fort
Embrace the tranquility of Pachmarhi, a hill station nestled amidst lush forests and waterfalls, providing a perfect retreat for nature lovers
Pachmarhi
Travel back in time in Orchha, where medieval architecture comes alive through palaces, cenotaphs, and the serene Betwa River flowing alongside
Orchha
Explore the Marble Rocks in Bhedaghat near Jabalpur, where the Narmada River has carved stunning marble cliffs, creating a surreal visual spectacle
Jabalpur
Immerse yourself in the cultural blend of Bhopal, the capital city, with its historic mosques, vibrant markets, and the intriguing Bharat Bhavan cultural complex
Bhopal
Witness the untamed beauty of Kanha, a national park known for its diverse wildlife, lush meadows, and the mesmerizing landscapes that inspired Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book
Kanha National Park
A city on the banks of the Shipra River revered for the Kumbh Mela and its ancient temples, including the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga
Ujjain
