Raina Reyaz
travel
January 21, 2024
Places to explore in Maharashtra
Iconic and historic, the Gateway of India in Mumbai is a symbol of the city's grandeur. Explore its architecture, enjoy a boat ride, and witness the bustling life along the waterfront
Gateway of India, Mumbai
Step back in time at the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves, showcasing exquisite rock-cut architecture and ancient Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain sculptures
Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Aurangabad
Accessible by ferry from Mumbai, Elephanta Island houses the Elephanta Caves with remarkable rock-cut temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, providing a glimpse into ancient Indian artistry
Elephanta Island, Mumbai
Nestled amidst the Sahyadri Mountains, Panchgani is a hill station offering breathtaking views, lush green landscapes, and serene ambiance, making it an ideal retreat
Panchgani
Twin hill stations, Lonavala and Khandala, boast verdant hills, cascading waterfalls, and ancient forts. These destinations are perfect for nature lovers and trekkers
Lonavala and Khandala
Known for its scenic beauty, Mahabaleshwar is a hill station surrounded by lush forests and strawberry fields. Explore its viewpoints, lakes, and colonial architecture
Mahabaleshwar
Discover the lesser-known Aurangabad Caves, a group of ancient rock-cut Buddhist shrines that showcase intricate sculptures and ancient architectural brilliance
Aurangabad Caves
The coastal town of Ratnagiri boasts pristine beaches like Ganpatipule and Aare Ware, offering a tranquil escape with golden sands and azure waters
Ratnagiri Beaches
Often referred to as the Mini Taj, Bibi Ka Maqbara is a splendid Mughal monument, showcasing intricate architecture and lush gardens reminiscent of the iconic Taj Mahal
Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad
A charming coastal town located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, India. Known for its pristine beaches, historic forts, and vibrant culture, Alibag attracts visitors seeking a relaxed getaway not far from Mumbai
Alibag
