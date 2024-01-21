Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 21, 2024

Places to explore in Maharashtra

Iconic and historic, the Gateway of India in Mumbai is a symbol of the city's grandeur. Explore its architecture, enjoy a boat ride, and witness the bustling life along the waterfront

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Image Source: Pexels

Step back in time at the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves, showcasing exquisite rock-cut architecture and ancient Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain sculptures

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Aurangabad

Image Source: Pexels

Accessible by ferry from Mumbai, Elephanta Island houses the Elephanta Caves with remarkable rock-cut temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, providing a glimpse into ancient Indian artistry

Elephanta Island, Mumbai

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled amidst the Sahyadri Mountains, Panchgani is a hill station offering breathtaking views, lush green landscapes, and serene ambiance, making it an ideal retreat

Panchgani

Image Source: Pexels

Twin hill stations, Lonavala and Khandala, boast verdant hills, cascading waterfalls, and ancient forts. These destinations are perfect for nature lovers and trekkers

Lonavala and Khandala

Image Source: Pexels

Known for its scenic beauty, Mahabaleshwar is a hill station surrounded by lush forests and strawberry fields. Explore its viewpoints, lakes, and colonial architecture

Mahabaleshwar

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the lesser-known Aurangabad Caves, a group of ancient rock-cut Buddhist shrines that showcase intricate sculptures and ancient architectural brilliance

Aurangabad Caves

Image Source: Pexels

The coastal town of Ratnagiri boasts pristine beaches like Ganpatipule and Aare Ware, offering a tranquil escape with golden sands and azure waters

Ratnagiri Beaches

Image Source: Pexels

Often referred to as the Mini Taj, Bibi Ka Maqbara is a splendid Mughal monument, showcasing intricate architecture and lush gardens reminiscent of the iconic Taj Mahal

Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad

Image Source: Pexels

A charming coastal town located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, India. Known for its pristine beaches, historic forts, and vibrant culture, Alibag attracts visitors seeking a relaxed getaway not far from Mumbai

Alibag

Image Source: Pexels

