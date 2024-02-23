Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
Places to explore in Malaysia
Iconic skyscrapers offering breathtaking views of the city from observation deck
Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur
Image Source: Pexels
UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colonial architecture, vibrant street art, and delicious food
George Town, Penang
Image Source: Pexels
Tropical paradise with pristine beaches, lush jungles, and cascading waterfalls
Langkawi Island
Image Source: Pexels
One of the oldest rainforests in the world, offering jungle trekking, wildlife spotting, and canopy walks
Taman Negara National Park
Image Source: Pexels
A hill station famous for its tea plantations, cool climate, and scenic hiking trails
Cameron Highlands
Image Source: Pexels
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its rich history, multicultural heritage, and colonial architecture
Malacca City
Image Source: Pexels
Series of limestone caves and cave temples located just outside Kuala Lumpur, featuring giant golden statue of Lord Murugan
Batu Caves, Selangor
Image Source: Pexels
Pristine coral reefs, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine life make it a paradise
Perhentian Islands
Image Source: Pexels
Home to Mount Kinabalu, Southeast Asia's highest peak, and UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its biodiversity and hiking trails
Kinabalu National Park, Sabah
Image Source: Pexels
Family-friendly theme park featuring natural hot springs, water slides, a petting zoo, and adventure activities set amidst limestone cliffs
The Lost World of Tambun, Ipoh
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.