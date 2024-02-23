Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Places to explore in Malaysia 

Iconic skyscrapers offering breathtaking views of the city from observation deck

Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur

Image Source: Pexels

UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colonial architecture, vibrant street art, and delicious food

George Town, Penang

Image Source: Pexels

Tropical paradise with pristine beaches, lush jungles, and cascading waterfalls

Langkawi Island

Image Source: Pexels

One of the oldest rainforests in the world, offering jungle trekking, wildlife spotting, and canopy walks

Taman Negara National Park

Image Source: Pexels

A hill station famous for its tea plantations, cool climate, and scenic hiking trails

Cameron Highlands

Image Source: Pexels

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its rich history, multicultural heritage, and colonial architecture

Malacca City

Image Source: Pexels

Series of limestone caves and cave temples located just outside Kuala Lumpur, featuring giant golden statue of Lord Murugan

Batu Caves, Selangor

Image Source: Pexels

Pristine coral reefs, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine life make it a paradise

Perhentian Islands

Image Source: Pexels

Home to Mount Kinabalu, Southeast Asia's highest peak, and UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its biodiversity and hiking trails

Kinabalu National Park, Sabah

Image Source: Pexels

Family-friendly theme park featuring natural hot springs, water slides, a petting zoo, and adventure activities set amidst limestone cliffs

The Lost World of Tambun, Ipoh

Image Source: Pexels

Images used are for representational purposes only 

