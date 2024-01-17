Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 17, 2024

Places to explore in Meghalaya

Nestled in the northeastern hills of India, it is renowned as one of the wettest places on Earth, captivates with its lush landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and a surreal mist that weaves through the enchanting terrain

Cherrapunji

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the pristine beauty of Mawlynnong, acclaimed as Asia's Cleanest Village. Stroll through flower-lined paths, visit the Living Root bridge, and witness the local community's commitment to cleanliness

Mawlynnong

Image Source: Pexels

Marvel at the awe-inspiring Nohkalikai Falls, one of the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. The cascading water against the lush green backdrop creates a mesmerizing and serene atmosphere

Nohkalikai Falls

Image Source: Pexels

Visit Dawki and cruise along the crystal-clear waters of the Umngot River. The river's transparency allows you to see the riverbed, creating a surreal and captivating boating experience

Dawki and Umngot River

Image Source: Pexels

Embark on a trek to witness the unique Double Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat. Tucked away in the lush forests, this natural wonder is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of nature and human ingenuity

Double Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat

Image Source: Pexels

Explore Shillong, often referred to as the Scotland of the East. This vibrant city offers a mix of colonial architecture, bustling markets, and a lively cultural scene

Shillong 

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the cascading beauty of Elephant Falls, located near Shillong. The falls, surrounded by dense greenery, create a serene atmosphere perfect for nature enthusiasts

Elephant Falls

Image Source: Pexels

Delve into the ancient mysteries of Mawsmai Caves in Cherrapunji. Marvel at the limestone formations and navigate through the naturally illuminated passages

Mawsmai Caves

Image Source: Pexels

Explore Tura, the gateway to the Garo Hills. Surrounded by hills and dotted with traditional Garo houses, Tura provides a glimpse into the unique culture and lifestyle of the Garo community

Tura 

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the wilderness of Balpakram National Park, known for its unique topography and diverse wildlife. The park is home to the rare red panda and various species of flora and fauna

Balpakram National Park

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here