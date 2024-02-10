Heading 3

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Places to explore in Moscow 

Begin your Moscow exploration at the iconic Red Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the city's central square. Marvel at the magnificent architecture of St. Basil's Cathedral, Lenin's Mausoleum, and the historic Kremlin walls

Red Square

Delve into Russia's rich history and political heritage with a visit to the Moscow Kremlin. Explore its ancient cathedrals, grand palaces, and the Armory Chamber, home to a dazzling collection of imperial treasures

Kremlin and Kremlin Museums

Immerse yourself in the world of ballet and opera at the legendary Bolshoi Theatre. Admire its opulent interiors and witness world-class performances by renowned artists on one of the world's most prestigious stages

The Bolshoi Theatre

Discover masterpieces of Russian art at the State Tretyakov Gallery, showcasing an extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, and icons from the medieval period to the present day

The State Tretyakov Gallery

Experience the beauty of Moscow's metro system, often referred to as an underground museum. Admire the ornate architecture, intricate mosaics, and stunning artwork adorning the stations as you travel around the city

The Moscow Metro

Dive into the world of European art at the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, featuring an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts from ancient civilizations to the modern era

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

Escape the urban hustle and bustle at Gorky Park, Moscow's central parkland oasis. Enjoy leisurely strolls, boat rides on the lake, outdoor activities, and cultural events amidst lush greenery and scenic landscapes

Gorky Park

Marvel at the majestic Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, the largest Orthodox church in Russia. Admire its golden domes, intricate frescoes, and panoramic views of the Moscow River from its observation deck

The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

Enjoy panoramic views of Moscow from Sparrow Hills, one of the city’s highest points. Take a leisurely walk along the observation deck overlooking the Moscow River and the iconic Moscow State University campus

Sparrow Hills (Vorobyovy Gory)

Explore one of Moscow's largest exhibition complexes, VDNKh, showcasing Soviet-era architecture, pavilions, and monuments. Discover exhibitions on science, technology, and culture, and enjoy leisure activities

VDNKh

