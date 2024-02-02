Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 02, 2024
Places to explore in Phuket
Stand in awe before the 45-meter-high Big Buddha, a stunning white marble statue that offers breathtaking views of Phuket
Big Buddha
Image Source: Freepik
Explore history at Wat Chalong, the most important Buddhist temple in Phuket, known for its ornate beauty and rich cultural significance
Wat Chalong
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the thrill of getting up close with friendly Indochinese tigers of all ages at Tiger Kingdom
Tiger Kingdom
Image Source: Freepik
Take in the beauty of Kata Noi, Kata Yai, and Karon beaches from the spectacular vantage point of Karon Viewpoint, locally known as "Hill of Three Beaches"
Karon Viewpoint
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the mesmerizing scenery at Promthep Cape, attracting crowds for its high cliffs and stunning views of the ocean
Promthep Cape
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into the wonders of the ocean at Phuket Aquarium, where you can explore rare marine creatures
Phuket Aquarium
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the magic of Phang Nga Bay, famous for its emerald-green waters and iconic limestone cliffs
Phang Nga Bay
Image Source: Freepik
Nature lovers and adventure seekers, don't miss Kathu Waterfall – a series of pools amidst scenic rocks
Kathu Waterfall
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the exotic at Phuket Zoo, where lush tropical gardens house a variety of birds and animals
Phuket Zoo
Image Source: Freepik
Step into the charm of Old Phuket Town, with its picturesque streets adorned with age-old shrines, cozy cafes, colonial mansions, and public museums
Old Phuket Town
Image Source: Freepik
