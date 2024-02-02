Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Places to explore in Phuket

Stand in awe before the 45-meter-high Big Buddha, a stunning white marble statue that offers breathtaking views of Phuket 

Big Buddha

Image Source: Freepik

Explore history at Wat Chalong, the most important Buddhist temple in Phuket, known for its ornate beauty and rich cultural significance

Wat Chalong

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the thrill of getting up close with friendly Indochinese tigers of all ages at Tiger Kingdom

Tiger Kingdom

Image Source: Freepik

Take in the beauty of Kata Noi, Kata Yai, and Karon beaches from the spectacular vantage point of Karon Viewpoint, locally known as "Hill of Three Beaches"

Karon Viewpoint

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the mesmerizing scenery at Promthep Cape, attracting crowds for its high cliffs and stunning views of the ocean

Promthep Cape

Image Source: Pexels

Dive into the wonders of the ocean at Phuket Aquarium, where you can explore rare marine creatures

Phuket Aquarium

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the magic of Phang Nga Bay, famous for its emerald-green waters and iconic limestone cliffs

Phang Nga Bay

Image Source: Freepik

Nature lovers and adventure seekers, don't miss Kathu Waterfall – a series of pools amidst scenic rocks

Kathu Waterfall

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the exotic at Phuket Zoo, where lush tropical gardens house a variety of birds and animals

Phuket Zoo

Image Source: Freepik

Step into the charm of Old Phuket Town, with its picturesque streets adorned with age-old shrines, cozy cafes, colonial mansions, and public museums

Old Phuket Town

Image Source: Freepik

