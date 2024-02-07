Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
Places to explore in Romania
Known as the legendary home of Count Dracula, Bran Castle is a must-visit destination. Perched atop a hill in Transylvania, this imposing fortress offers captivating architecture and breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside
Bran Castle
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, wander through cobbled streets lined with colorful houses, visit the historic Clock Tower, and learn about the city's rich history at the birthplace of Vlad the Impaler
Sighișoara
Tucked away in the Carpathian Mountains, it is a masterpiece of Neo-Renaissance architecture. Marvel at its opulent interiors, adorned with intricate wood carvings, stained glass windows, and priceless artworks
Peles Castle
It is often dubbed as one of the world's most spectacular roads. Winding through the rugged landscapes of the Carpathian Mountains, this iconic route offers breathtaking vistas and thrilling hairpin bends
Transfagarasan Highway
These UNESCO-listed treasures, including Voronet and Sucevita Monasteries, are a testament to Romania's artistic heritage. Renowned for their vibrant frescoes depicting biblical scenes and religious motifs
Painted Monasteries of Bucovina
Explore the charming city of Brasov, nestled in the heart of Transylvania. Admire the medieval architecture of Council Square, visit the Gothic Black Church, and take a cable car ride to Mount Tampa
Brasov
Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Danube Delta, Europe's largest wetland reserve. Cruise along winding waterways flanked by reed beds and marshes, home to a diverse array of birdlife
Danube Delta
A subterranean marvel transformed into an underground amusement park. Explore salt-carved chambers, ride a Ferris wheel, and admire the otherworldly beauty of this unique attraction
Turda Salt Mine
Delve into the medieval history of Romania, one of the country's most impressive fortresses. Explore its imposing towers, hidden passageways, and Gothic architecture, set against the backdrop of the Apuseni Mountains
Corvin Castle
A dynamic city known for its multicultural heritage and vibrant arts scene. Explore its historic squares, elegant architecture, and lively cultural events, and discover why it’s called the Little Vienna of Romania
Timișoara
