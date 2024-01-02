Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
January 02, 2023
Places to explore in Sikkim
Witness the ethereal beauty of Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in the world. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the pristine blue waters reflect the grandeur of the Himalayas
Gurudongmar Lake
Traverse the historic Nathula Pass, a high-altitude mountain pass connecting India and China. Marvel at breathtaking views of the Chumbi Valley and visit the Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, a symbol of spiritual significance
Nathula Pass
Immerse yourself in spirituality at Rumtek Monastery, the largest and most significant monastery in Sikkim. Admire intricate Tibetan architecture and experience the serenity of the surrounding landscape
Rumtek Monastery
Delight in the mystical allure of Tsomgo Lake, surrounded by rugged mountains and adorned with prayer flags. The lake freezes during winter, creating a stunning canvas of ice and snow
Tsomgo Lake
The capital city of Sikkim, a mesmerizing blend of modernity and tradition nestled in the Eastern Himalayas. Explore its unique charm with vibrant markets, serene monasteries, and panoramic views of the surrounding mountain
Gangtok
Embrace the floral paradise of Yumthang Valley, known as the Valley of Flowers. During spring, the valley blooms with a myriad of colorful flowers, creating a mesmerizing landscape
Yumthang Valley
Discover the quaint village of Lachung, surrounded by apple orchards and rhododendron forests. From here, embark on a journey to the stunning Yumthang Valley and the high-altitude Gurudongmar Lake
Lachung
Explore the sacred Do-Drul Chorten Stupa in Gangtok, adorned with gold-topped spires and prayer wheels. This spiritual site is a haven of tranquility and a symbol of Sikkimese Buddhism
Do-Drul Chorten Stupa
Experience adventure on the Teesta River with white-water rafting. The river, flowing through lush landscapes and gorges, offers an adrenaline-pumping journey for thrill-seekers
Teesta River Rafting
Unwind in the picturesque town of Pelling, offering panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range. Visit the Pemayangtse Monastery and the Rabdentse Ruins for a glimpse into Sikkim's history
Pelling
