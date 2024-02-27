Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Places to explore in Surat
Also known as Old Fort, it's a historical landmark built during the Mughal era
Surat Castle
A popular beach destination known for its black sand and serene atmosphere
Dumas Beach
It houses various artifacts and exhibits showcasing the history and culture of Surat
Sardar Patel Museum
A well-maintained garden with lush greenery and historical Dutch tombs
Dutch Garden
One of the largest aquariums in Gujarat, featuring a diverse range of marine life
Jagdishchandra Bose Aquarium
A picturesque lake surrounded by gardens and temples, perfect for a leisurely stroll
Gopi Talav
A vibrant garden known for its colorful flower displays and recreational activities
Rang Upavan
A nature reserve with walking trails, playgrounds, and a variety of plant and bird species
Sarthana Nature Park
A popular shopping mall offering a wide range of retail outlets, entertainment options, and dining experiences
VR Surat
A beautiful temple dedicated to Goddess Ambika, known for its intricate architecture and spiritual ambiance
Ambika Niketan Temple
