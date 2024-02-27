Heading 3

Places to explore in Surat

Also known as Old Fort, it's a historical landmark built during the Mughal era

Surat Castle

A popular beach destination known for its black sand and serene atmosphere

Dumas Beach

It houses various artifacts and exhibits showcasing the history and culture of Surat

Sardar Patel Museum

A well-maintained garden with lush greenery and historical Dutch tombs

Dutch Garden

One of the largest aquariums in Gujarat, featuring a diverse range of marine life

Jagdishchandra Bose Aquarium

A picturesque lake surrounded by gardens and temples, perfect for a leisurely stroll

Gopi Talav

A vibrant garden known for its colorful flower displays and recreational activities

Rang Upavan

A nature reserve with walking trails, playgrounds, and a variety of plant and bird species

Sarthana Nature Park

A popular shopping mall offering a wide range of retail outlets, entertainment options, and dining experiences

VR Surat

A beautiful temple dedicated to Goddess Ambika, known for its intricate architecture and spiritual ambiance

Ambika Niketan Temple

