Raina Reyaz

travel

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Places to explore in Sweden

Begin your exploration in Stockholm, the capital city spread across 14 islands. Wander through the historic Gamla Stan, visit the Vasa Museum, and experience the city's vibrant cultural scene

Stockholm

Head west to Gothenburg, a coastal city known for its picturesque canals, the Liseberg amusement park, and the lively Haga district with its charming wooden houses

Gothenburg

Venture north to Kiruna, where the iconic Icehotel awaits. Experience the mesmerizing Northern Lights, explore the Icehotel, and discover the unique Sami culture

Kiruna

Step back in time in Visby, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the island of Gotland. Explore medieval ruins, stroll along the city walls, and immerse yourself in its Hanseatic history

Visby

Embrace the wilderness in Abisko National Park. Hike the Kungsleden trail, witness the midnight sun, and, if lucky, catch a glimpse of the elusive Northern Lights

Abisko National Park

Journey south to Malmo, where modern architecture meets historical charm. Visit the Turning Torso skyscraper, explore the old town of Gamla Vaster, and relax in the beautiful Kungsparken

Malmo

Uppsala, with its historic university and botanical gardens, invites exploration. Visit the Uppsala Cathedral, stroll through the Linnaean Gardens, and absorb the city's academic atmosphere

Uppsala

Delve into Gotland’s Hanseatic past with its medieval architecture, including the iconic Visby city walls. Wander through charming streets, visit Almedalen Park, and explore the island’s unique cultural heritage

Gotland

Immerse yourself in Sámi culture in Jokkmokk, located in the Arctic Circle. Attend the annual winter market, learn about traditional reindeer herding, and experience the unique Arctic lifestyle

Jokkmokk

A serene university town with a medieval cathedral and botanical gardens. Explore the charming streets, visit Lund University, and unwind in the peaceful surroundings

Lund

