FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Places to explore in Thiruvananthapuram

An iconic temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Admire its stunning architecture, intricate carvings, and the mystical atmosphere that surrounds it

Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Image Source: Pixabay

Relax and rejuvenate at one of Kerala's most famous beaches, known for its golden sands and turquoise waters. Kovalam Beach offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life

Kovalam Beach

Image Source: Pixabay

Climb to the top of Vizhinjam Lighthouse for panoramic views of the coastline and the Arabian Sea. Learn about its fascinating history and enjoy the cool sea breeze 

Vizhinjam Lighthouse

Image Source: Pexels

Poovar Island, where the tranquil backwaters merge with the Arabian Sea. Explore the mangrove forests, take a boat ride along the estuaries, or relax on the golden sands of the secluded beach

Poovar Island

Image Source: Pixabay

This elegant palace, also known as the Horse Palace, which showcases a fascinating array of artifacts, including royal belongings, traditional costumes, and antique furniture

Kuthiramalika Palace Museum

Image Source: Pexels

The second-highest peak in Kerala, located within the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Experience breathtaking views of lush greenery, rare wildlife, and cascading waterfalls along the way

Agasthyakoodam

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled amidst the Western Ghats, offering panoramic vistas of rolling hills, verdant tea plantations, and mist-covered valleys. Ideal for trekking, camping, and birdwatching enthusiasts

Ponmudi

Image Source: Pixabay

Enjoy a leisurely day at Veli Tourist Village, where the tranquil backwaters meet the Arabian Sea. Explore the floating bridge, indulge in water sports, or simply unwind amidst the serene surroundings

Veli Tourist Village

Image Source: Pixabay

Experience the beauty of nature at this Beach, known for its stunning sunset views, gentle waves, and serene ambience. Take a leisurely stroll along the shoreline or witness local fishermen at work

Shanghumukham Beach

Image Source: Pixabay

Home to diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, tigers, and rare bird species. Explore the lush greenery, go on a safari, or unwind with a boat ride on the Neyyar Reservoir

Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

