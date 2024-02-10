Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Places to explore in Thiruvananthapuram
An iconic temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Admire its stunning architecture, intricate carvings, and the mystical atmosphere that surrounds it
Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Image Source: Pixabay
Relax and rejuvenate at one of Kerala's most famous beaches, known for its golden sands and turquoise waters. Kovalam Beach offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life
Kovalam Beach
Image Source: Pixabay
Climb to the top of Vizhinjam Lighthouse for panoramic views of the coastline and the Arabian Sea. Learn about its fascinating history and enjoy the cool sea breeze
Vizhinjam Lighthouse
Image Source: Pexels
Poovar Island, where the tranquil backwaters merge with the Arabian Sea. Explore the mangrove forests, take a boat ride along the estuaries, or relax on the golden sands of the secluded beach
Poovar Island
Image Source: Pixabay
This elegant palace, also known as the Horse Palace, which showcases a fascinating array of artifacts, including royal belongings, traditional costumes, and antique furniture
Kuthiramalika Palace Museum
Image Source: Pexels
The second-highest peak in Kerala, located within the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Experience breathtaking views of lush greenery, rare wildlife, and cascading waterfalls along the way
Agasthyakoodam
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled amidst the Western Ghats, offering panoramic vistas of rolling hills, verdant tea plantations, and mist-covered valleys. Ideal for trekking, camping, and birdwatching enthusiasts
Ponmudi
Image Source: Pixabay
Enjoy a leisurely day at Veli Tourist Village, where the tranquil backwaters meet the Arabian Sea. Explore the floating bridge, indulge in water sports, or simply unwind amidst the serene surroundings
Veli Tourist Village
Image Source: Pixabay
Experience the beauty of nature at this Beach, known for its stunning sunset views, gentle waves, and serene ambience. Take a leisurely stroll along the shoreline or witness local fishermen at work
Shanghumukham Beach
Image Source: Pixabay
Home to diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, tigers, and rare bird species. Explore the lush greenery, go on a safari, or unwind with a boat ride on the Neyyar Reservoir
Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Pexels
