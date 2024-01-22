Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 22, 2024
Places to explore in Uttar Pradesh
Begin your journey at the iconic Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a testament to eternal love, where the ivory-white marble monument leaves visitors awe-inspired
Taj Mahal, Agra
Immerse yourself in the spiritual ambiance of Varanasi by exploring its ghats along the sacred Ganges River, where rituals, ceremonies, and the ethereal Ganga Aarti unfold
Varanasi Ghats, Varanasi
Step back in time at Fatehpur Sikri, a UNESCO-listed city built by Emperor Akbar, adorned with palaces, mosques, and courtyards that narrate tales of Mughal grandeur
Fatehpur Sikri
Visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where ancient temples, including the revered Ram Janmabhoomi, are immersed in religious significance
Ayodhya
Experience the confluence of three rivers at Triveni Sangam in Allahabad, and explore the historic Anand Bhawan and the religious fervor of Kumbh Mela
Allahabad (Prayagraj)
Explore the tranquility of Sarnath, the place where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, and witness the grandeur of the Dhamek Stupa and the Ashoka Pillar
Sarnath
Known as the City of Nawabs, Lucknow enchants visitors with its regal charm, Mughal-inspired architecture, and the lingering fragrance of its famed kebabs and Awadhi delicacies
Lucknow
Explore the divine towns of Mathura and Vrindavan, where the birthplace of Lord Krishna and his childhood playgrounds are adorned with temples and vibrant spirituality
Mathura and Vrindavan
Discover Aligarh’s cultural and educational heritage, epitomized by the Aligarh Muslim University and the historic Aligarh Fort
Aligarh
A bustling industrial city on the banks of the Ganges is a dynamic hub where history meets modernity, offering a glimpse into India's commercial prowess and cultural heritage
Kanpur
