Raina Reyaz
travel
Places to explore in Uttarakhand
OCTOBER 31, 2023
Known as the 'Yoga Capital of the World,' Rishikesh is situated on the banks of the holy Ganga River. It's a spiritual haven where you can meditate, practice yoga, and seek tranquility
Rishikesh
Image Source: Pexels
Dubbed the 'Queen of Hills,' Mussoorie is a charming hill station offering lush landscapes and panoramic views of the Doon Valley; visit Kempty Falls for a refreshing dip
Mussoorie
Image Source: Pexels
Nainital, the 'City of Lakes,' is a popular hill station surrounded by emerald lakes and forested hills. Boating in Naini Lake and a visit to Naina Devi Temple are must-do activities
Nainital
Image Source: Pexels
Kedarnath is known for its ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. It's a challenging trek, but the journey is as rewarding as the destination
Kedarnath
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the Kumaon region, Ranikhet is a serene hill station with panoramic views of the Himalayas. The lush forests, golf course, and the Jhula Devi Temple are key attractions
Ranikhet
Image Source: Pexels
Binsar is a quiet hill station offering spectacular views of the Himalayas and abundant wildlife. The Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit for nature lovers
Binsar
Image Source: Pexels
Auli is a skiing and winter sports destination with panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast or just seeking tranquility, Auli has it all
Auli
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the 'Mini Switzerland of India,' Chopta is a picturesque destination for trekking and camping. It's the base for the famous Tungnath and Chandrashila treks
Chopta
Image Source: Pexels
Munsiyari is a remote, offbeat destination offering breathtaking views of the Panchachuli peaks. It's a paradise for trekkers and nature enthusiasts
Munsiyari
Image Source: Pexels
For wildlife enthusiasts, Jim Corbett National Park offers a chance to spot tigers, elephants, and diverse flora and fauna in their natural habitat
Jim Corbett National Park
Image Source: Pexels
