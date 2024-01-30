Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 30, 2024

Places to explore in Visakhapatnam

Soar to new heights at Kailasagiri, a hilltop park offering panoramic views of the city and the sea. Explore the well-maintained gardens, enjoy the ropeway ride, and marvel at the gigantic statues that grace the landscape

Kailasagiri

images: Pexels

Embrace the sun, sand, and surf at Rushikonda Beach. Known for its golden shores and clear waters, this beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts and those seeking a serene escape

Rushikonda Beach

images: Pixabay 

Dive into history at the INS Kursura Submarine Museum, where a decommissioned submarine opens its doors to visitors. Gain insight into naval life and the underwater world in this unique museum

INS Kursura Submarine Museum

images: Pexels

Venture into the picturesque Araku Valley, a lush hill station surrounded by verdant landscapes. Enjoy a scenic train ride, explore tribal villages, and savor the tranquility of this nature lover's paradise

Araku Valley

images: Pexels

Unearth the wonders of Borra Caves, a natural marvel adorned with stalactite and stalagmite formations. The dimly lit caverns create an otherworldly ambiance, making it a must-visit for spelunking enthusiasts

Borra Caves

images: Pexels

Experience the spiritual aura of Simhachalam Temple, dedicated to Lord Narasimha. Admire the stunning architecture, intricate carvings, and participate in the vibrant festivals that bring the temple to life

Simhachalam Temple

images: Pexels

Seek tranquility at Yarada Beach, a secluded stretch of coastline with golden sands and turquoise waters. Ideal for a peaceful retreat, it offers breathtaking sunsets and a serene atmosphere

Yarada Beach

images: Pexels

Immerse yourself in Visakhapatnam's history at Visakha Museum. From ancient artifacts to maritime exhibits, the museum provides a comprehensive journey through the city's cultural and historical evolution

Visakha Museum

images: Pexels

Stand in awe at Dolphin's Nose, a prominent rock formation that offers stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. The vantage point provides a perfect setting for sunset enthusiasts and nature lovers

Dolphin's Nose

images: Pexels

A bustling waterfront promenade where you can troll along the shore, enjoy local delicacies, and witness the vibrant evenings filled with cultural events and activities

Ramakrishna Beach

images: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here