Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 30, 2024
Places to explore in Visakhapatnam
Soar to new heights at Kailasagiri, a hilltop park offering panoramic views of the city and the sea. Explore the well-maintained gardens, enjoy the ropeway ride, and marvel at the gigantic statues that grace the landscape
Kailasagiri
images: Pexels
Embrace the sun, sand, and surf at Rushikonda Beach. Known for its golden shores and clear waters, this beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts and those seeking a serene escape
Rushikonda Beach
images: Pixabay
Dive into history at the INS Kursura Submarine Museum, where a decommissioned submarine opens its doors to visitors. Gain insight into naval life and the underwater world in this unique museum
INS Kursura Submarine Museum
images: Pexels
Venture into the picturesque Araku Valley, a lush hill station surrounded by verdant landscapes. Enjoy a scenic train ride, explore tribal villages, and savor the tranquility of this nature lover's paradise
Araku Valley
images: Pexels
Unearth the wonders of Borra Caves, a natural marvel adorned with stalactite and stalagmite formations. The dimly lit caverns create an otherworldly ambiance, making it a must-visit for spelunking enthusiasts
Borra Caves
images: Pexels
Experience the spiritual aura of Simhachalam Temple, dedicated to Lord Narasimha. Admire the stunning architecture, intricate carvings, and participate in the vibrant festivals that bring the temple to life
Simhachalam Temple
images: Pexels
Seek tranquility at Yarada Beach, a secluded stretch of coastline with golden sands and turquoise waters. Ideal for a peaceful retreat, it offers breathtaking sunsets and a serene atmosphere
Yarada Beach
images: Pexels
Immerse yourself in Visakhapatnam's history at Visakha Museum. From ancient artifacts to maritime exhibits, the museum provides a comprehensive journey through the city's cultural and historical evolution
Visakha Museum
images: Pexels
Stand in awe at Dolphin's Nose, a prominent rock formation that offers stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. The vantage point provides a perfect setting for sunset enthusiasts and nature lovers
Dolphin's Nose
images: Pexels
A bustling waterfront promenade where you can troll along the shore, enjoy local delicacies, and witness the vibrant evenings filled with cultural events and activities
Ramakrishna Beach
images: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.