Places to go on a road trip

The Leh-Manali Highway is a dream come true for adventure seekers, offering breathtaking views of high mountain passes, serene lakes, and monasteries

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

The Spiti Valley circuit is known for its rugged terrain and remote villages, making it an unforgettable journey for those seeking isolation and untouched beauty

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

The endless white salt desert of the Rann of Kutch is a surreal landscape best explored by car, especially during the famous Rann Utsav

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

This classic road trip takes you through India's rich history, covering iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Amber Fort, and the Pink City of Jaipur

The Golden Triangle, Delhi-Agra-Jaipur

Explore the lush landscapes, backwaters, and pristine beaches along the southern coast, culminating in the tip of India at Kanyakumari

Kochi to Kanyakumari, Kerala-Tamil Nadu

Drive along the picturesque Konkan coast, stopping at beaches, ancient temples, and seafood shacks that dot this scenic route

The Konkan Coast, Maharashtra-Goa

Journey through the Thar Desert, visiting the royal cities of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, while witnessing the grandeur of desert forts and palaces

Rajasthan Desert Circuit, Rajasthan

A road trip through the Eastern Himalayas offers stunning vistas of snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and the enchanting town of Paro in Bhutan

Eastern Himalayas, Sikkim-West Bengal-Bhutan

Drive along the Konkan coast, discovering pristine beaches, tranquil villages, and the rustic charm of Gokarna, a hidden gem

Goa to Gokarna, Goa-Karnataka

The journey to Tawang is a test of endurance, taking you through winding roads, dense forests, and serene monasteries in the northeastern corner of India

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

