NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Places to go on a road trip
The Leh-Manali Highway is a dream come true for adventure seekers, offering breathtaking views of high mountain passes, serene lakes, and monasteries
Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
The Spiti Valley circuit is known for its rugged terrain and remote villages, making it an unforgettable journey for those seeking isolation and untouched beauty
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
The endless white salt desert of the Rann of Kutch is a surreal landscape best explored by car, especially during the famous Rann Utsav
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
This classic road trip takes you through India's rich history, covering iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Amber Fort, and the Pink City of Jaipur
The Golden Triangle, Delhi-Agra-Jaipur
Explore the lush landscapes, backwaters, and pristine beaches along the southern coast, culminating in the tip of India at Kanyakumari
Kochi to Kanyakumari, Kerala-Tamil Nadu
Drive along the picturesque Konkan coast, stopping at beaches, ancient temples, and seafood shacks that dot this scenic route
The Konkan Coast, Maharashtra-Goa
Journey through the Thar Desert, visiting the royal cities of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, while witnessing the grandeur of desert forts and palaces
Rajasthan Desert Circuit, Rajasthan
A road trip through the Eastern Himalayas offers stunning vistas of snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and the enchanting town of Paro in Bhutan
Eastern Himalayas, Sikkim-West Bengal-Bhutan
Drive along the Konkan coast, discovering pristine beaches, tranquil villages, and the rustic charm of Gokarna, a hidden gem
Goa to Gokarna, Goa-Karnataka
The journey to Tawang is a test of endurance, taking you through winding roads, dense forests, and serene monasteries in the northeastern corner of India
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
