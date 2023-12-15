Heading 3
December 15, 2023
Places to see sunset in India
Watch the sun go down behind the Taj Mahal, making it look even more beautiful with warm colors
Taj Mahal, Agra
Image Source: Pexels
See the sun setting where three seas meet, painting the sky and sea with amazing colors
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Experience a magical sunset in the desert, turning everything golden
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Image Source: Freepik
Feel the peace by the ganges river as the sun sets, coloring the sky over sacred waters
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Drift on calm waters, surrounded by colors as the sun sets over the backwaters
Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Relax in tea gardens and see the sun setting behind the Nilgiri mountains
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Chill on the beach as the sun sets over the sea, making a beautiful scene
Goa beaches
Image Source: Pexels
Watch the salt desert change colors during a surreal sunset
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy the sun setting over coffee plantations in the western ghats
Coorg, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Experience a calm sunset over hills and lakes, painting the sky with vibrant colors
Shillong, Meghalaya
Image Source: Freepik
