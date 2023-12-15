Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 15, 2023

Places to see sunset in India

Watch the sun go down behind the Taj Mahal, making it look even more beautiful with warm colors

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Source: Pexels

See the sun setting where three seas meet, painting the sky and sea with amazing colors

 Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

Experience a magical sunset in the desert, turning everything golden

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Image Source: Freepik

Feel the peace by the ganges river as the sun sets, coloring the sky over sacred waters

 Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Drift on calm waters, surrounded by colors as the sun sets over the backwaters

Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels

Relax in tea gardens and see the sun setting behind the Nilgiri mountains

 Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

Chill on the beach as the sun sets over the sea, making a beautiful scene

Goa beaches 

Image Source: Pexels

Watch the salt desert change colors during a surreal sunset

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy the sun setting over coffee plantations in the western ghats

Coorg, Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels

Experience a calm sunset over hills and lakes, painting the sky with vibrant colors

 Shillong, Meghalaya

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here