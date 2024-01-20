Heading 3

January 20, 2024

Places to travel without a passport

 Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes of this Caribbean island, a U.S. territory

 Puerto Rico (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the white sandy beaches and tropical beauty of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, without the need for a passport

U.S. Virgin Islands (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy the Pacific charm, unique culture, and stunning scenery of this U.S. territory

Guam (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the Polynesian culture and natural wonders in this South Pacific paradise, part of the United States

American Samoa (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the historical sites and diverse landscapes of this Pacific archipelago, a U.S. Commonwealth

Northern Mariana Islands (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Soak up the sun and explore the diverse landscapes of this tropical paradise, a state within the United States

Hawaii (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Delight in the laid-back atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and historic charm of this southernmost city in the continental United States

Key West, Florida (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Visit remote atolls, islands, and reefs that are unincorporated territories of the United States

U.S. Minor Outlying Islands (USA)

Image Source: Pexels

Witness unique wildlife and enjoy the pristine landscapes of this British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic

 Falkland Islands (United Kingdom)

Image Source: Pexels

Dive into crystal-clear waters and experience the vibrant marine life of this Caribbean island, part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Bonaire (Netherlands)

Image Source: Pexels

