January 20, 2024
Places to travel without a passport
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes of this Caribbean island, a U.S. territory
Puerto Rico (USA)
Explore the white sandy beaches and tropical beauty of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, without the need for a passport
U.S. Virgin Islands (USA)
Enjoy the Pacific charm, unique culture, and stunning scenery of this U.S. territory
Guam (USA)
Experience the Polynesian culture and natural wonders in this South Pacific paradise, part of the United States
American Samoa (USA)
Discover the historical sites and diverse landscapes of this Pacific archipelago, a U.S. Commonwealth
Northern Mariana Islands (USA)
Soak up the sun and explore the diverse landscapes of this tropical paradise, a state within the United States
Hawaii (USA)
Delight in the laid-back atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and historic charm of this southernmost city in the continental United States
Key West, Florida (USA)
Visit remote atolls, islands, and reefs that are unincorporated territories of the United States
U.S. Minor Outlying Islands (USA)
Witness unique wildlife and enjoy the pristine landscapes of this British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic
Falkland Islands (United Kingdom)
Dive into crystal-clear waters and experience the vibrant marine life of this Caribbean island, part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
Bonaire (Netherlands)
