Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
Places to try Bungee Jumping
Known as the Adventure Capital of the World, Queenstown offers multiple bungee jumping opportunities. The Nevis Bungy, set amidst the stunning Southern Alps, is one of the highest jumps, providing an exhilarating free fall
Queenstown, New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
Straddling the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Victoria Falls Bridge offers a unique bungee jumping experience. Take the plunge with the mighty Zambezi River and the iconic Victoria Falls as your breathtaking backdrop
Victoria Falls Bridge, Zambia/Zimbabwe
Image Source: Pexels
Made famous by the opening scene of the James Bond film GoldenEye, the Verzasca Dam provides a jaw-dropping bungee jump. Leap from the 220-meter-high dam and experience the rush of free fall surrounded by Swiss Alps scenery
Verzasca Dam, Switzerland
Image Source: Pixabay
Soar above the Bloukrans River in South Africa, home to the world's highest commercial bridge bungee jump. The Bloukrans Bridge offers an awe-inspiring 216-meter drop for the bravest thrill-seekers
Bloukrans Bridge, South Africa
Image Source: Pixabay
Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, near Kathmandu it offers a picturesque bungee jumping experience. Plunge 160 meters into the Bhote Koshi River gorge, surrounded by stunning mountain landscapes
Bhote Koshi river, Nepal
Image Source: Pexels
For an urban bungee jumping experience, head to Macau Tower. At 233 meters, it offers a thrilling jump with panoramic views of the cityscape and the Pearl River Delta
Macau Tower, China
Image Source: Pixabay
Another gem in New Zealand, the historic Kawarau Bridge near Queenstown is the birthplace of commercial bungee jumping. Take the leap and experience the rush just as the pioneers did in the late '80s
Kawarau Bridge, New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
The Colorado River gorge is the setting for an exhilarating bungee jump from the Navajo Bridge. Leap into the dramatic landscape of the American Southwest, surrounded by red rock formations and the rushing river below
Navajo Bridge, USA
Image Source: Pixabay
Head to the Bridge to Nowhere in the San Gabriel Mountains for an adrenaline-pumping bungee jump with Bungee America. This Southern California destination combines a thrilling leap with the beauty of wilderness
Bungee America, USA
Image Source: Pixabay
Tucked away in the Swiss Alps, the Niouc Bridge offers a unique bungee jumping experience. Leap from one of the world's longest suspension footbridges, suspended 190 meters above the Val d'Anniviers
Niouc Bridge, Switzerland
Image Source: Pixabay
