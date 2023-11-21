Heading 3
Places to try paragliding in India
Known as the paragliding capital of India, Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh boasts stunning landscapes and favorable wind conditions. Glide over the lush green Kangra Valley with the mighty Dhauladhar Range as your backdrop
Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
A heaven for paragliders, Kamshet's undulating hills and reliable thermals make it an ideal destination for both beginners and experienced flyers. Enjoy panoramic views of the Western Ghats and serene Pawna Lake
Kamshet, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
Paraglide amidst the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas in Manali. The Solang Valley and Marhi are popular take-off points, providing an adrenaline-pumping experience against the backdrop of majestic mountain ranges
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Escape to the tranquility of Nandi Hills for a paragliding experience near Bangalore. Soar above lush landscapes and catch breathtaking views of the sunrise or sunset, adding a magical touch to your flight
Nandi Hills, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the scenic beauty of Panchgani from the skies as you paraglide over rolling hills and picturesque valleys. The Table Land plateau offers a unique take-off point, providing a bird's eye view of the surrounding landscape
Panchgani, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the joy of paragliding in Yelagiri, a serene hill station in Tamil Nadu. Glide over emerald green forests and clear skies, experiencing the thrill of flight against the backdrop of this charming Southern gem
Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Combine coastal beauty with paragliding adventures in Arambol, Goa. Soar above the sandy shores, witnessing the vibrant blend of sea and land, and enjoy the laid-back vibes of this beach destination
Arambol, Goa
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the serenity of the Himalayas in Ranikhet while paragliding over lush green meadows and dense forests. The crisp mountain air and breathtaking views make it a hidden gem for flying enthusiasts
Ranikhet, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Kerala's Vagamon, with its rolling hills and tea estates, provides a scenic playground for paragliders. Take off from its elevated landscapes and enjoy a leisurely flight while soaking in the beauty of God's Own Country
Vagamon, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Unleash your adventurous spirit in the abode of clouds – Shillong. Paraglide over the undulating hills and deep valleys, marveling at the lush landscapes that define Meghalaya's unique charm
Shillong, Meghalaya
Image Source: Pexels
