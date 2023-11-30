Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

travel 

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Places to try paragliding in the World 

Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, Interlaken offers paragliders a majestic canvas of snow-capped peaks and pristine lakes. Glide through the crisp mountain air for an unforgettable alpine experience

Interlaken, Switzerland

Known as the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown's dramatic landscapes provide a thrilling backdrop for paragliding. Soar above Lake Wakatipu and witness the Southern Alps in all their glory

Queenstown, New Zealand

Turquoise waters and a stunning coastline make Oludeniz a paraglider's paradise. Take off from the Babadag Mountains and enjoy a tandem flight with the Mediterranean Sea unfolding beneath you

Oludeniz, Turkey

For a European alpine adventure, Chamonix beckons with its rugged terrain and iconic Mont Blanc as a backdrop. Paraglide through the French Alps and revel in the sense of freedom

Chamonix, France

Combine the thrill of paragliding with the beauty of the Cape Peninsula. Soar high above the Atlantic seaboard and enjoy breathtaking views of Table Mountain and the iconic Cape Town coastline

 Cape Town, South Africa

Nestled beside the serene Phewa Lake and surrounded by the Annapurna mountain range, Pokhara offers paragliders a surreal experience. Glide through the Himalayan skies and witness the beauty of Nepal's landscapes 

Pokhara, Nepal

Embrace the Himalayan spirit at Bir Billing, India's premier paragliding destination. Surrounded by lush greenery and snow-clad peaks, this site offers an unmatched aerial perspective of the Kangra Valley

Bir Billing, India

Take paragliding to new heights on the Big Island of Hawaii. Soar over the majestic Mauna Loa volcano, witnessing the diverse landscapes that make the Hawaiian Islands a true paradise

Mauna Loa, Hawaii

Combine the thrill of paragliding with the vibrant energy of Rio de Janeiro. Launch from the famous Pedra Bonita and glide over the city's iconic landmarks, including Copacabana Beach and Sugarloaf Mountain

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Soar above the ancient Inca city of Cusco and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Sacred Valley. Paragliding here provides a unique blend of history and nature, with views of historic ruins and the majestic Andes Mountains

Cusco, Peru

