Raina Reyaz
Travel
DECEMBER 03, 2023
Places to try River Rafting in India
Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh offers an adrenaline-pumping experience on the Ganges. The river here challenges both beginners and seasoned rafters with its varying rapids
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Image: Pexels
The Beas River in Manali provides a thrilling rafting escapade surrounded by the stunning Himalayan landscape. Rafters can conquer rapids ranging from moderate to challenging
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Brave the frozen Zanskar River during winter for a unique and extreme river rafting adventure. The stark beauty of Ladakh adds an unparalleled charm to this icy expedition
Zanskar River, Ladakh
Image: Pexels
Hidden in the picturesque Sahyadri range, Kundalika River in Maharashtra provides an exciting rafting experience amidst lush greenery and cascading waterfalls
Kundalika River, Maharashtra
Image: Pexels
Teesta River in Sikkim boasts challenging rapids surrounded by lush greenery and the mighty Himalayas. The turbulent waters make it a favorite among rafting enthusiasts
Teesta River, Sikkim
Image: Pexels
For the daring adventurer, Tons River in Uttarakhand offers an untamed experience with challenging rapids and pristine wilderness, making it one of the wildest rafting destinations in India
Tons River, Uttarakhand
Image: Pexels
Traverse the sacred Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand, known for its challenging rapids and stunning views of the Himalayan peaks. The journey is both exhilarating and spiritually enriching
Alaknanda River, Uttarakhand
Image: Pexels
Experience the rush of the Kali River in Dandeli, surrounded by dense forests. The diverse wildlife and thrilling rapids make it a haven for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike
Dandeli, Karnataka
Image: Pexels
Experience the thrill of river rafting in the heart of Coorg as you navigate the exhilarating rapids of the Barapole River, surrounded by the enchanting landscapes of southern India
Barapole River, Coorg
Image: Pexels
Navigate the mighty Brahmaputra River as it flows through the lush landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. This expedition promises not only thrilling rapids but also glimpses of unique flora and fauna
Brahmaputra River, Arunachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
