DECEMBER 03, 2023

Places to try River Rafting in India 

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh offers an adrenaline-pumping experience on the Ganges. The river here challenges both beginners and seasoned rafters with its varying rapids

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand 

The Beas River in Manali provides a thrilling rafting escapade surrounded by the stunning Himalayan landscape. Rafters can conquer rapids ranging from moderate to challenging

Manali, Himachal Pradesh 

Brave the frozen Zanskar River during winter for a unique and extreme river rafting adventure. The stark beauty of Ladakh adds an unparalleled charm to this icy expedition

Zanskar River, Ladakh

Hidden in the picturesque Sahyadri range, Kundalika River in Maharashtra provides an exciting rafting experience amidst lush greenery and cascading waterfalls

Kundalika River, Maharashtra 

Teesta River in Sikkim boasts challenging rapids surrounded by lush greenery and the mighty Himalayas. The turbulent waters make it a favorite among rafting enthusiasts

Teesta River, Sikkim 

For the daring adventurer, Tons River in Uttarakhand offers an untamed experience with challenging rapids and pristine wilderness, making it one of the wildest rafting destinations in India

Tons River, Uttarakhand 

Traverse the sacred Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand, known for its challenging rapids and stunning views of the Himalayan peaks. The journey is both exhilarating and spiritually enriching

Alaknanda River, Uttarakhand 

Experience the rush of the Kali River in Dandeli, surrounded by dense forests. The diverse wildlife and thrilling rapids make it a haven for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike

Dandeli, Karnataka 

Experience the thrill of river rafting in the heart of Coorg as you navigate the exhilarating rapids of the Barapole River, surrounded by the enchanting landscapes of southern India

Barapole River, Coorg 

Navigate the mighty Brahmaputra River as it flows through the lush landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. This expedition promises not only thrilling rapids but also glimpses of unique flora and fauna

Brahmaputra River, Arunachal Pradesh 

