December 21, 2023
Places to visit for couples in India
Immerse yourselves in the royal charm of the City of Lakes, where palaces, boat rides on Lake Pichola, and vibrant markets create a regal backdrop for love
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Embrace the laid-back beach vibes, scenic sunsets, and vibrant nightlife that make Goa a perfect destination for couples seeking a mix of relaxation and excitement
Goa
Snuggle up in the picturesque hills of Shimla, where snow-capped mountains, colonial architecture, and pleasant weather set the stage for a cozy retreat
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Drift along the serene backwaters on a houseboat, surrounded by lush greenery, coconut groves, and tranquil waters, creating an idyllic setting for romance
Kerala Backwaters
Witness the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal, a symbol of eternal love, and explore the historical richness of Agra together
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Unwind on pristine beaches, dive into colorful coral reefs, and enjoy the secluded beauty of these tropical islands, perfect for a romantic escape
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Embark on an adventurous journey together, where snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes, and monasteries create an awe-inspiring setting for couples seeking thrill and serenity
Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Get lost in the greenery of Coorg’s coffee plantations, waterfalls, and spice estates, providing a tranquil setting for couples seeking a nature-infused escape
Coorg, Karnataka
Escape to the Queen of Hill Stations, where tea plantations, botanical gardens, and the Nilgiri Mountains create a romantic atmosphere
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Explore the quaint French Quarter, unwind on quiet beaches, and take in the harmonious blend of French and Indian cultures in this seaside paradise.
Pondicherry
