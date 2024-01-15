Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

JANUARY 15, 2024

Places to visit in Agra

Mughal gardens style influenced by Persian gardens is a perfect spot to enjoy the beauty of nature after a long tour of minarets, tombs, and monuments

Mughal Gardens

Image Source: Freepik

Located on the west side of garden, Taj Museum can be your go-to spot to find mughal miniature paintings, and original ivory portraits of emperor Shah Jahan and wife Mumtaz Mahal 

Taj Museum

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Baby Taj, this is the first structure that is build out of marble stones and has its own charm

 I’timād-ud-Daulah

Image Source: Pexels

The place also known as The Moonlight Gardens can be the perfect spot to enjoy the view of Taj Mahal

Mehtab Bagh

Image Source: Pexels

Visit the historic symbol of love in Agra and witness the miraculous sunrise that is worth of every effort

Taj Mahal

Image Source: Pexels

Visit the red sandstone beauty of Agra which was one of the grand plan of Emperor Akbar

Agra Fort

Image Source: Pexels

Take a time to visit the legacy place of Mughal emperor- Akbar in Sikandra, the suburbs of Agra

Akbar’s tomb

Image Source: Pexels

One of the listed World Heritage sites by UNESCO is a political capital of Emperor Akbar

Fatehpur Sikri Fort Complex

Image Source: Pexels

One of the splendid architecture is built by the daughter of Shah Jahan

Jama Masjid

Image Source: Freepik

The most visited tourist place in Agra is known for its beautiful designs and finest architecture

Moti Masjid

Image Source: Pexels

