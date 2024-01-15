Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
JANUARY 15, 2024
Places to visit in Agra
Mughal gardens style influenced by Persian gardens is a perfect spot to enjoy the beauty of nature after a long tour of minarets, tombs, and monuments
Mughal Gardens
Image Source: Freepik
Located on the west side of garden, Taj Museum can be your go-to spot to find mughal miniature paintings, and original ivory portraits of emperor Shah Jahan and wife Mumtaz Mahal
Taj Museum
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Baby Taj, this is the first structure that is build out of marble stones and has its own charm
I’timād-ud-Daulah
Image Source: Pexels
The place also known as The Moonlight Gardens can be the perfect spot to enjoy the view of Taj Mahal
Mehtab Bagh
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the historic symbol of love in Agra and witness the miraculous sunrise that is worth of every effort
Taj Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the red sandstone beauty of Agra which was one of the grand plan of Emperor Akbar
Agra Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Take a time to visit the legacy place of Mughal emperor- Akbar in Sikandra, the suburbs of Agra
Akbar’s tomb
Image Source: Pexels
One of the listed World Heritage sites by UNESCO is a political capital of Emperor Akbar
Fatehpur Sikri Fort Complex
Image Source: Pexels
One of the splendid architecture is built by the daughter of Shah Jahan
Jama Masjid
Image Source: Freepik
The most visited tourist place in Agra is known for its beautiful designs and finest architecture
Moti Masjid
Image Source: Pexels
