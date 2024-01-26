Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
JANUARY 26, 2024
Places to visit in Alabama
Explore Alabama's largest city, known as the cultural capital, featuring the expansive Birmingham Museum of Art
Birmingham
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the popular Gulf Shores for ocean fishing, golf, dolphin watching, and an exciting late-April beach party
Gulf Shores
Image Source: Freepik
Discover Huntsville, known as Rocket City, with its historic association with the U.S. space program, featuring attractions like Space Camp and historic homes
Huntsville
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the beauty of Little River Canyon, considered the deepest canyon east of the Mississippi River
Little River Canyon National Preserve
Image Source: Freepik
Chill out in Orange Beach, a Gulf Coast resort city, offering beachfront relaxation, water activities, and dolphin spotting
Orange Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Mobile, Alabama's only saltwater port, boasts antebellum architecture, cultural events, and the oldest organized Carnival in the U.S
Mobile
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Cheaha State Park to explore the highest point in Alabama, Cheaha Mountain, offering hiking trails, ATV rides, and scenic outdoor venues for weddings
Cheaha State Park
Image Source: Freepik
Discover Montgomery, Alabama's capital, renowned for its civil rights history, landmarks like Rosa Parks' bus protest, and a thriving arts
Montgomery
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Noccalula Falls Park, where a romantic tragedy meets natural beauty
Noccalula Falls Park
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Dauphin Island, a migratory bird rest stop with historic significance
Dauphin Island
Image Source: Freepik
