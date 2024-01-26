Heading 3

JANUARY 26, 2024

Places to visit in Alabama

Explore Alabama's largest city, known as the cultural capital, featuring the expansive Birmingham Museum of Art

Birmingham 

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the popular Gulf Shores for ocean fishing, golf, dolphin watching, and an exciting late-April beach party

Gulf Shores

Image Source: Freepik

Discover Huntsville, known as Rocket City, with its historic association with the U.S. space program, featuring attractions like Space Camp and historic homes

Huntsville

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the beauty of Little River Canyon, considered the deepest canyon east of the Mississippi River

Little River Canyon National Preserve

Image Source: Freepik

Chill out in Orange Beach, a Gulf Coast resort city, offering beachfront relaxation, water activities, and dolphin spotting

Orange Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Mobile, Alabama's only saltwater port, boasts antebellum architecture, cultural events, and the oldest organized Carnival in the U.S

Mobile

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Cheaha State Park to explore the highest point in Alabama, Cheaha Mountain, offering hiking trails, ATV rides, and scenic outdoor venues for weddings

Cheaha State Park

Image Source: Freepik

Discover Montgomery, Alabama's capital, renowned for its civil rights history, landmarks like Rosa Parks' bus protest, and a thriving arts

Montgomery

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Noccalula Falls Park, where a romantic tragedy meets natural beauty

Noccalula Falls Park

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Dauphin Island, a migratory bird rest stop with historic significance

Dauphin Island

Image Source: Freepik

