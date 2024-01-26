Heading 3
JANUARY 26, 2024
Places to visit in Alaska
Visit Fairbanks in summer for the magical midnight sun or in winter to witness the northern lights
Fairbanks
Image Source: Freepik
Discover the stunning beauty of Glacier Bay with its rainforests, fjords, and tidewater glaciers, accessible mainly by cruise
Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Ketchikan, home to numerous totem poles, discover indigenous culture, and enjoy fishing charters
Ketchikan
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the breathtaking Kenai Fjords National Park, fed by glaciers, offering guided boat tours, wildlife sightings, and the opportunity to explore Exit Glacier
Kenai Fjords National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Discover Denali National Park, known for colossal Denali, on narrated bus tours to spot wildlife and learn about the park's history
Denali National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Kodiak Island for premier bear viewing, witness wildlife like gray whales, sea lions, and bison, and enjoy amazing drives
Kodiak
Image Source: Freepik
Step into the gold rush era in Skagway, with locals in period costumes, historic districts, and the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad
Skagway
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the largest U.S. national park, Wrangell-St. Elias, to explore volcanoes, forests, rivers, and glaciers
Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Experience Seward with visits to the Alaska SeaLife Center, Waterfront Park, and vibrant murals
Seward
Image Source: Freepik
Discover Talkeetna's charm with a stroll down Main Street, art galleries, and local history
Talkeetna
Image Source: Freepik
