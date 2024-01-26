Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

JANUARY 26, 2024

Places to visit in Alaska

Visit Fairbanks in summer for the magical midnight sun or in winter to witness the northern lights

Fairbanks

Image Source: Freepik

Discover the stunning beauty of Glacier Bay with its rainforests, fjords, and tidewater glaciers, accessible mainly by cruise

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Ketchikan, home to numerous totem poles, discover indigenous culture, and enjoy fishing charters

Ketchikan

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the breathtaking Kenai Fjords National Park, fed by glaciers, offering guided boat tours, wildlife sightings, and the opportunity to explore Exit Glacier

Kenai Fjords National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Discover Denali National Park, known for colossal Denali, on narrated bus tours to spot wildlife and learn about the park's history

Denali National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Kodiak Island for premier bear viewing, witness wildlife like gray whales, sea lions, and bison, and enjoy amazing drives

Kodiak

Image Source: Freepik

Step into the gold rush era in Skagway, with locals in period costumes, historic districts, and the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad

Skagway

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the largest U.S. national park, Wrangell-St. Elias, to explore volcanoes, forests, rivers, and glaciers

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park 

Image Source: Freepik

Experience Seward with visits to the Alaska SeaLife Center, Waterfront Park, and vibrant murals

Seward

Image Source: Freepik

Discover Talkeetna's charm with a stroll down Main Street, art galleries, and local history

Talkeetna

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here